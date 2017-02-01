Farsight Security Joins New ThreatQuotient Partner Integration Program

Today Farsight Security, Inc., the world’s largest provider of real-time and historical DNS intelligence, announced that the company has joined the new ThreatQuotient Partner Integration Program and successfully integrated the Farsight DNSDB solution into the ThreatQ threat intelligence platform.



The Farsight DNSDB solution is the world’s largest database of historical DNS data, with over 13 billion DNS observations collected since 2010 and updated in real-time with over 200,000 observations per second -- all indexed and easily consumable. Security analysts use DNSDB daily to gain new insights about suspicious IP addresses and domain names, by exposing previously unknown associations with potentially malicious domains or IP addresses, to further their investigations.



While threat intelligence is critical to any investigation, its value is only fully leveraged if an organization can identify and address the direct cyberthreats that put their organization at risk. ThreatQuotient’s new Partner Integration Program is focused on securing and integrating premier tools from market-leaders, such as Farsight Security, into the company’s flagship ThreatQ platform to effectively operationalize threat intelligence within the context of a company’s specific environment.



“The ability to prioritize and respond quickly to threats facing your specific organization is critical to fighting cybercrime today. Our DNS intelligence data – integrated into the easy-to-use ThreatQ Platform – provides users with critical historical context on suspicious IP addresses and domain names that enables users to validate an existing threat or reveal previously unknown intelligence to further the investigations. We are proud to partner with ThreatQuotient, and look forward to working together to help organizations significantly improve decision making to reduce and manage risk,” said Andrew Lewman, CRO at Farsight Security, Inc.



ThreatQ’s open, extensible architecture offers a robust partner ecosystem. Its Open Exchange includes a software development kit (SDK), easy-to-use application programming interfaces (APIs), and a comprehensive set of industry-standard interfaces to fully integrate with the equipment, tools, technologies, people, organizations and processes that protect a business.



“We are excited to add Farsight Security to our Partner Integration Program, which currently has more than 50 technology partners. Organizations are looking for new ways to make their existing threat data more effective in their fight against cybercrime. By integrating Farsight’s leading DNS intelligence into our platform, organizations can quickly gain valuable insight into new threat indicators relevant to their organization,” said Haig Colter, Director, Technical Alliances ThreatQuotient.



About Farsight Security

Farsight Security provides the world’s largest real-time threat intelligence. With more than 200,000 DNS observations per second, we provide the Internet’s view of an organization and how it is changing purposely, inadvertently or maliciously. Our customers include healthcare, banking, oil & gas as well as government and law enforcement. To learn more, please visit https://www.farsightsecurity.com/





