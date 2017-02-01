Fujifilm Canada Taps Phil Hampson as New National Sales Manager; adds Angus Pady to Team

As a former Inkjet Sales Manager, I’ve developed many outstanding relationships with our customers; I understand the needs of a print buyer,” said Hampson. “They want to turn jobs faster, and offer multi-channel campaigns with variable data. I am eager to continue sharing Fujifilm’s best-in-class products to my fellow Canadians

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Graphic Systems Division announces Phil Hampson as the new National Sales Manager – Canada.

With over 20 years in the graphics industry, Hampson is thrilled with his new role, and looks forward to promoting Fujifilm’s line-up of innovative solutions throughout all provinces in Canada, from the West coast to the East coast.



“As a former Inkjet Sales Manager, I’ve developed many outstanding relationships with our customers; I understand the needs of a print buyer,” said Hampson. “They want to turn jobs faster, and offer multi-channel campaigns with variable data. I am eager to continue sharing Fujifilm’s best-in-class products to my fellow Canadians.”



A new addition to the Fujifilm Canada team is Angus Pady, in the role of Professional Service Consultant, serving the central Ontario region.



With a diverse background of over 30 years in the graphics industry in both digital and offset printing, Pady has a wealth of knowledge in color, and color calibration; as well as workflow integration, training and client relations.



“Angus will provide expert level consulting services to our internal and external customers, and he is very well-known and respected within our industry,” says Stéphane Blais, Director of Technical Services, Graphic Systems, Fujifilm Canada. “He will play a key role providing solutions within our high-speed inkjet environment.”



To find out how Fujifilm Graphic Systems Division can help your business meet future challenges, improve quality and reduce costs, please visit: www.Fujifilm.ca.



About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, a marketing subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation consists of five operating divisions and one subsidiary company. The Imaging Division provides consumer and commercial photographic products and services, including: photographic paper; digital printing equipment, along with service and support; personalized photo products; film; and one-time-use cameras; and also markets motion picture archival film and on-set color management solutions to the motion picture, broadcast and production industries. The Electronic Imaging Division markets consumer digital cameras, and the Graphic Systems Division supplies products and services to the graphic printing industry. The Optical Devices Division provides optical lenses for the broadcast, cinematography, closed circuit television, videography and industrial markets, and also markets binoculars. The Industrial and Corporate New Business Development Division delivers new products derived from Fujifilm technologies. FUJIFILM Canada Inc. sells and markets a range of Fujifilm products and services in Canada. For more information, please visit www.fujifilmusa.com/northamerica, go to www.twitter.com/fujifilmus to follow Fujifilm on Twitter, or go to www.facebook.com/FujifilmNorthAmerica to Like Fujifilm on Facebook. To receive news and information direct from Fujifilm via RSS, subscribe at www.fujifilmusa.com/rss.



FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan brings continuous innovation and leading-edge products to a broad spectrum of industries, including: healthcare, with medical systems, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics; graphic systems; highly functional materials, such as flat panel display materials; optical devices, such as broadcast and cinema lenses; digital imaging; and document products. These are based on a vast portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic, software and production technologies. In the year ended March 31, 2016, the company had global revenues of $22.1 billion, at an exchange rate of 112.54 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

###

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.



For Immediate Release

CONTACT:

William Rongey

Fujifilm

​Manager, Corporate Communications

​USA, Canada, Latin America, South America

​​Editor-in-Chief, Energy magazine

630.259.7286

wrongey@fujifilm.com