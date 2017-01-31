University Recreation and Wellness Center Possible Source of Multiple MRSA Infection

In December, WWBT published a story about three people who developed infections due to Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA). The three infected students from a university in the state of Virginia are thought to have come into contact with MRSA due to their use of a recreation and wellness center on campus.

The article states that a letter from the local health department reported high levels of the bacteria were found on some exercise equipment and yoga mats. The health department has also recommended a more stringent cleaning schedule for the facility.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that 2 in 100 people carry MRSA. In the general community, MRSA infection risks can increase when a person is in activities or places that involve crowding, skin-to-skin contact and shared equipment or supplies. To help prevent its spread, the CDC provides information about environmental cleaning and disinfecting for MRSA in the general community. The agency states that surfaces to focus on include places that touch people’s bare skin each day and any surfaces that could come into contact with uncovered infections.

“Although many gyms and athletic training centers provide an excellent opportunity for people to work out, they are also often breeding grounds for numerous types of bacteria and fungi,” said Jason Dobranic, Ph.D., Vice President of Microbiology and Life Sciences at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “Identifying microbial pathogens and superbugs from environmental samples, contaminated surfaces and confirming that cleaning and disinfection procedures are effective are all steps that can go a long way in helping to prevent infections and these types of outbreaks. At EMSL Analytical, Inc., we offer comprehensive microbial testing services and all of the sampling supplies necessary to identify MRSA and a wide range of other microbial pathogens to help in these efforts.”

EMSL recently sponsored an educational video about environmental cleaning and disinfecting for MRSA in the general community that can be seen at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h9PXekClyp0.

