Keynote Speaker Barbara Rozgonyi to Speak at MPI Potomac Meetings Industry Event

What is MACE!? A gathering of the most prominent meeting and event planners in the country at one of the most newsworthy cities in the world. Presented by Meeting Professionals International and hosted by the Washington Hilton, MACE! [Mid Atlantic Conference and Expo] takes place on February 22-23. Keynote speakers include Barbara Rozgonyi, a marketing transformations consultant who will present top trends to watch along with an interactive social selling learning session. For more information and to register, visit http://mpimace.org.



MPI Potomac’s Mid Atlantic Conference and Expo (MACE) 2017, is an educational conference and business forum for the meetings and events industry, presented by the Meeting Professionals International Potomac Chapter (MPI Potomac). MACE 17 will provide hundreds of meeting professionals from the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond an unrivaled opportunity to learn from industry leaders, advance their careers, impact their organizations. Education sessions will range from keynote presentations to full and mini concurrent sessions approved for clock hours. MACE 17 will also focus on building strategic business relationships in a unique format of a “flipped” marketplace where planners host suppliers for pre-scheduled appointments, tech alley exhibitions, networking breaks and reception.



Can You See 2020? Planning Future Success in 3D by Barbara Rozgonyi, Keynote Speaker



What if you could look into the future of meeting and event planning success? In this fast-paced presentation, you can! Look ahead into 2020. Get to know the top trends you’ll want to watch and follow. Along the way, you’ll discover how to maximize productivity and ROI. Learn how you can easily adapt to change and make the most of what’s next, right now.



WIRED Social Selling: How to Re-Energize Events – and Sales Right Now! By Barbara Rozgonyi, Interactive Learning Session



In this multi-faceted session, we’ll breeze through a WIRED social selling strategy you can use to map out future event marketing success. Learn how to self-assess your social skills and find out where you can improve. We’ll focus on the top sites to raise event awareness, warm up communities and stand out as a sought out thought leader in your industry – and your own backyard. Get all your social selling and multichannel marketing questions answered in an interactive, collaborative experience. Along with lots of quick and easy ways to optimize social selling, you’ll take away a guide to help you fast track your way to future success – starting RN [right now].



About Barbara Rozgonyi: Inspirational Speaker and Marketing Leadership Consultant



“Online marketing and PR expert, Barbara Rozgonyi, is a wealth of information, brilliant ideas, and resources for small and large companies alike.” Inc.com



Barbara Rozgonyi leads CoryWest Media. A Midwest-based WIRED branding and social selling consultancy, CoryWest Media positions its clients as highly visible, attractive, and influential leaders online. The company’s client list covers a wide range of industries in sizes ranging from Fortune 500 to startups.



Barbara founded Social Media Club’s Chicago chapter in 2008 and was selected by Nokia as one of two social media experts to represent the U.S. at Social Media Week Berlin in 2013. She is a member of MPI Chicago Area Chapter, Business Marketing Association Chicago, Social Media Club Chicago, and the National Speakers Association.



An author, Barbara contributed the LinkedIn chapter to “Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars,” and the PR chapter to “Success Secrets of the Online Marketing Superstars.” Named one of the top 50 content marketing influencers on Twitter, Barbara’s digital brand is @wiredPRworks. Barbara loves connecting her audiences with future success right now IRL [in real life] and online at http://wiredPRworks.com.

