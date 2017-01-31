Farsight Security and Recorded Future To Spotlight How Cybercriminals Manipulate DNS To Commit Fraud in Upcoming Cybersecurity Webinar

Today Farsight Security, Inc., the world’s largest provider of real-time and historical DNS intelligence, announced that Farsight Security CRO Andrew Lewman and Recorded Future Vice President of Threat Intelligence & Strategy Levi Gundert will co-present an upcoming webinar entitled, “Unmasking Subdomain Abuse: How to Protect Against These Stealth Attacks” on Friday, February 3, 2017 at 9 AM PT.

Interested attendees can register here to reserve their place for this virtual event.

Farsight Security and Recorded Future are working together to provide fast, accurate DNS intelligence about cyberthreats facing today’s organizations. For more information, visit Recorded Future Blog: Partner Spotlight: Expose Adversaries’ Networks With Farsight Security.

About the Webinar

Today most organizations, from retailers to investment banks to automotive companies, believe that protecting their brand starts – and stops -- at the Top-level Domain (TlD). Domain names are critical company assets that must be protected. They are essentially your “brand ambassadors.” Yet below these shiny TlDs are often dozens, hundreds of abandoned, malicious or dynamic subdomains used for phishing, counterfeiting, and other cybercrime.

During the webinar, Lewman and Gundert will provide an overview of the domain name industry, how cybercriminals are increasingly using both legitimate as well as malicious subdomains to gain entry into networks and commit other cybercrime and the steps security teams can take to uncover subdomain abuse and protect their brand.

About the Presenters

Andrew Lewman is the Chief Revenue Officer for Farsight Security, Inc. Previously, Lewman served as SVP of Engineering at Norse Corporation, where he managed all aspects of engineering. Prior to Norse, he was the Executive Director and CEO of the Tor Project, a non-profit technology organization that provides online anonymity software tools used by over 2 million Internet users daily in more than 200 countries. Before the Tor Project, he served as VP of Engineering on the original startup team for online IT media firm, TechTarget. Lewman earned his B.S. from Framingham State University.

Levi Gundert is the Vice President of Threat Intelligence & Strategy for Recorded Future. Previously, Gundert was the VP of Cyber Threat Intelligence at Fidelity Investments, where he helped build a capability to identify and respond to relevant threats. Prior to Fidelity, Gundert was the Technical Leader for Cisco’s Threat Research, Analysis and Communications (TRAC) team. Gundert also served as a Special Agent with the U.S. Secret Los Angeles Electronic Crimes Task Force, where he initiated proactive cybercriminal investigations that resulted in worldwide arrests and prosecutions. Gundert is a prolific blogger and sought-after speaker, writing articles for Dark Reading, Information Week and SC Magazine.

About Farsight Security, Inc.

Farsight Security, Inc. provides the world’s largest real-time threat intelligence on changes to the Internet. Leveraging proprietary technology with over 200,000 observations/second, Farsight provides the Internet’s view of an organization and how it is changing purposely, inadvertently or maliciously. For more information on Farsight, please visit https://farsightsecurity.com.

About Recorded Future

Recorded Future’s mission is to empower our customers with real-time threat intelligence, to proactively defend their organizations against threats at the speed and scale of the internet. With billions of indexed facts, and more added every day, our patented technology continuously analyzes the web and technical sources to give you unmatched insight into emerging threats. 86% of the Fortune 100 use Recorded Future every day to reduce risk.







