Breakout Gaming Group launches new affiliate programme with Income Access

We are delighted to launch this competitive scheme with our partners at Income Access. This is an exciting time for the company after the successful launch of our innovative gambling and gaming service.

The Breakout Gaming Group has announced the launch of its new affiliate programme, BreakoutAffiliates.com, through Income Access’ industry-leading software.

Located in San Jose, Costa Rica, Breakout Gaming operates entertainment sites for both gamers and gamblers, both of which will be covered by the affiliate programme.

Breakout Gaming’s gambling offering includes sportsbook, casino, poker, skill gaming and financials. Gamers can access a suite that comprises eSports, including CS:GO and Minecraft PvP competitions, and more than 2,5000 digital download games from top studios.

BreakoutAffiliates is powered by Income Access’ affiliate management software, which has won the eGR B2B award for ‘Best Affiliate Software’ the past four years running.

The BreakoutAffiliates programme offers a host of benefits to users, including true lifetime revenue for active affiliates, and no minimum delivery requirements or payment thresholds. Further, payment is available in fiat or cryptocurrencies, with no negative rollovers. Full details are here.

To celebrate the launch, and BreakoutAffiliates’ appearance at next month’s London Affiliate Conference (Stand H13), the programme is offering a 50% Revenue Share for the first three full months (March, April and May). The deal is available to all affiliates that register at LAC or directly with the programme prior to the end of February.

BreakoutAffiliates will be headed by Brittany Marcal, Affiliate Programme Manager, who was named Lottery Affiliate Manager of the Year at the global iGB Affiliate Awards 2016.

The highly-experienced team - fluent in English, Spanish, German, Portuguese, French and Chinese - also includes Gian Perroni, Breakout Gaming’s Chief Gaming Officer, and Julia Wild, Director of Marketing.

“We are delighted to launch this competitive scheme with our partners at Income Access,” said Julia Wild, Director of Marketing. “This is an exciting time for the company after the successful launch of our innovative gambling and gaming service.

“Affiliates will realise the potential of our service, which reaches out across gaming and gambling markets.

“Partnering with a company of Income Access’ standing is a statement that we enter the market with confidence and ambition.”

As well as its appearance at LAC, BreakoutAffiliates has become a Member of iGaming Affiliates and a Silver Sponsor of GPWA (Gambling Portal Webmasters Association) and APCW (Association of Players, Casinos and Webmasters).

BreakoutAffiliates.com will be exhibiting at the London Affiliate Conference, Stand H13 – To set a time to meet with the team, please email brittany@breakoutaffiliates.com

Direct program registration link http://partners.breakoutaffiliates.com/

ENDS

About the Breakout Gaming Group:

Breakout Gaming has created a suite of entertainment platforms for both gamers and gamblers, including a full selection of the most advanced gaming products online. Working with both standard fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies, including the Breakout Coin (BRK), the Group offers a full online gaming platform featuring sports, casino, poker and skill games wagering, a digital download PC/Mac game store, a dedicated eSports PvP competition site, and a free play poker site open in all markets. Breakout Gaming is owned and operated by Breakout Playa Limitada, Costa Rica

The Breakout Affiliate programme should be visited here – http://breakoutaffiliates.com

View Breakout Gaming’s primary gaming platform — http://breakoutgaming.com

Check out the new Breakout Game Store — http://breakoutgamestore.com

To learn more about BreakoutPvP, please visit — http://breakoutpvp.com

Visit Breakout Poker’s free play site at — https://breakoutpoker.net

To learn more about the Breakout Coin, click — http://breakoutcoin.com

Media contact:

Gian Perroni

Email: gian@breakoutgaming.com

Skype: gianperroni

Location: San Jose, Costa Rica