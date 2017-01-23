Exosite CTO Mark Benson to Present at the 2017 International Air-Conditioning, Heating, Refrigerating Exposition (AHR Expo)

LAS VEGAS — Jan. 23, 2016 — Exosite, a leading provider in the Internet of Things (IoT) platform market, today announced that CTO Mark Benson will present at the 2017 AHR Expo on February 1 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas. The event will highlight new products, technologies and ideas in the HVACR industry, with an emphasis on building automation and control, HVACR-related software and indoor air quality.

Benson will present on “Improving the Energy Efficiency of Intelligent Buildings with Smart IoT Retrofits” at 1:45 p.m. in Theatre B. The presentation will focus on the idea that, with fast-approaching energy regulations and increased competitive pressures, reducing energy consumption has never been more important for building managers. Benson will also introduce a series of smart IoT retrofit technologies that can be used to meet regulatory requirements, reduce operational expenses and increase competitive positioning. More information on the expo and registration can be found here.

As a proven leader in IoT, Exosite enables the world’s leading manufacturers in consumer, commercial and industrial markets to quickly build and deploy connected products leveraging Murano, Exosite’s cloud-based IoT enablement platform. Exosite also offers Digital Transformation Services and Professional Services designed to help organizations develop and execute an IoT strategy for long-term success.



About Mark Benson

As CTO, Mark Benson navigates emerging IoT developments and leads Exosite’s technology strategy to fuel its industry leadership and growth. Over the course of his career, Benson has led highly-creative and multi-disciplined teams in the development of advanced, embedded product designs for industrial, medical, aerospace, military and consumer industries. Additionally, he authored the book, “The Art of Software Thermal Management for Embedded Systems,” and several technical papers and articles. Benson holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Bethel University in Arden Hills, Minnesota and a master’s degree in software engineering from the University of Minnesota.

About Exosite

Founded in 2009, Exosite, LLC, is an IoT software platform company that allows businesses to strategically leverage the revolutionary world of connected devices. Exosite’s cloud-based services enable the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers in consumer, commercial and industrial markets to quickly build and deploy solutions that accelerate the IoT generation of their business. The company is headquartered in Minneapolis with additional offices in North America, Asia and Europe. For more information, visit www.exosite.com.

