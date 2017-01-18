Author Publishes a Book in Honor of His Dog
J. Wesley Porter recounts the fondest memories he has of Bear.
Dogs are really man’s best friends
Author and family man J. Wesley Porter proves that dogs are really man’s best friends in A Spiritual Dog.
Based on a true story, A Spiritual Dog is the story of Bear, who was rescued from an animal shelter by the Porter family. Over the years, Bear became more than just a pet; he was family. A Spiritual Dog is a touching, heartwarming story of love and family, perfect for children and for children-at-heart.
An Amazon reader, describes the book as perfect for kids as it inspires them to love, care for, and appreciate their pets.
To get more information on A Spiritual Dog, please visit the author’s website at www.loveaspiritualdogbear.com.
A Spiritual Dog
Written by J. Wesley Porter
Paperback | $10.99
Kindle | $2.99
Book copies are available at www.litfirepublishing.com, www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.
About the Author
J. Wesley Porter lives in Killeen, Texas. He has a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts and a master’s degree in business administration. He has worked in the US Army, human resources, and training management. He has two sons.
