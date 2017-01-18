Author Publishes a Book in Honor of His Dog

Author and family man J. Wesley Porter proves that dogs are really man’s best friends in A Spiritual Dog.



Based on a true story, A Spiritual Dog is the story of Bear, who was rescued from an animal shelter by the Porter family. Over the years, Bear became more than just a pet; he was family. A Spiritual Dog is a touching, heartwarming story of love and family, perfect for children and for children-at-heart.



An Amazon reader, describes the book as perfect for kids as it inspires them to love, care for, and appreciate their pets.



To get more information on A Spiritual Dog, please visit the author’s website at www.loveaspiritualdogbear.com.





A Spiritual Dog

Written by J. Wesley Porter

Paperback | $10.99

Kindle | $2.99



Book copies are available at www.litfirepublishing.com, www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.



About the Author



J. Wesley Porter lives in Killeen, Texas. He has a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts and a master’s degree in business administration. He has worked in the US Army, human resources, and training management. He has two sons.

