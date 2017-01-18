A Smart and Sassy Dog Takes Center Stage in a New Children’s Book

Florida-based children’s author Jeanne Andersen has created a delightful offering in the form of her new book called, “My Super-Special, Kinda-Human Dog Named Louie.” Louie the Dog takes center stage in this charmingly delightful book that takes readers and dog enthusiasts of all ages into the vibrant world of its canine hero. Whether he attempts to play musical instruments or tries to learn kung fu, the adventurous possibilities for Louie the Dog are surely endless. Using a clever rhyming structure to form the narrative, this book is great for parents and children who love to engage in read-aloud storytelling sessions. Talented illustrator Ignacio G. supplements Jeanne’s work with colorful illustrations, bringing Louie the Dog’s many adventures to life.



Jeanne Andersen champions her love for animals by using it as inspiration for her latest published work. Her book is a motivational call to arms for children who want to try out new things in life, while also teaching them to improve their comprehension and reading skills. For the parents of kids reading this book, this serves as an instructional tool to educate children about the value of creativity and the wonderful things that Louie the Dog can do to inspire young minds.



Visit www.louiethedogbooks.com today to find out more information about the book and the author.



“My Super-Special, Kinda-Human Dog Named Louie”

Written by Jeanne Andersen

Published by AuthorHouse

Published Date: July 08, 2015

Paperback: $13.60

Hardcover: $19.99

About the Author

A love of animals and a creative spirit are what inspired Jeanne Andersen to pen her latest children’s book. Jeanne, from a young age, was hopelessly enamored with her pets. They were her friends, playmates, and confidants. Her desire to communicate with animals motivates her to create and pen conversations and adventures with her best, furry, four-legged buddies. Jeanne Andersen currently resides in Saint John’s, Florida, with her fun and loving husband. She works hard at raising her children, making things up as an author, creating new technologies, and imagining living in a zoo.