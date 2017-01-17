WeddingWire Achieves Facebook Fan Milestone

Leading Wedding Planning Resource Exceeds One Million Likes on Facebook

CHEVY CHASE, MD--January 17, 2017--WeddingWire, Inc., the global leader for online wedding planning, is excited to announce that its Facebook page has surpassed one million likes from fans around the world. The first wedding brand to utilize Facebook Live, WeddingWire has seen a 39 percent increase in its Facebook fans over the past year and engagement on the platform has grown by 87 percent. WeddingWire is proud to continue leading the wedding industry, while also inspiring, assisting and interacting with couples during their planning process through its social media channels and customizable social tools including wedding hashtags and Snapchat geofilters.

“Couples today rely more and more on online wedding planning tools, spending 80 percent of their planning time online, including on social media platforms and apps,” said Sonny Ganguly, CMO, WeddingWire. “Being the first-to-market wedding brand on Snapchat and Facebook Live, WeddingWire continues be at the forefront of the industry, and our Facebook presence is an excellent example of how WeddingWire connects with today’s couples to help make wedding planning easier and more enjoyable.”

Just as with all of its social media platforms, WeddingWire’s Facebook page shares engaging content that both inspires and advises. From articles full of expert tips and advice to make planning as fun, seamless and painless as possible, to real wedding galleries and uplifting stories that provide some relief from the sometimes stressful situations planning can bring, WeddingWire’s Facebook page offers something for everyone no matter what stage of the planning process they are in.

Some of the most popular posts on WeddingWire’s Facebook page include: the “20 Best Wedding First Dance Songs That Aren’t on the Most Popular List,” “22 Things NOT to Say at a Bachelorette Party,” “Things Every Couple Should Agree on Before They Start Wedding Planning,” and “8 Things NOT to Do When Planning a Rehearsal Dinner.”

