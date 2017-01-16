Local Company Provides 24-Hour Commercial Locksmith Services To Help Protect Area Businesses

We can install or repair a system after regular working hours so that our customer’s employees or patrons are not disturbed...

In an effort to emphasize a commitment to keeping the community safe, Harlingen Locksmith Pros announces a complete range of commercial locksmith services now available to businesses in the Harlingen Texas area.

In addition to 24-hour emergency lockout services, local businesses can benefit from installation and repair solutions for access control systems, automatic door closers, CCTV systems, magnetic door locks, master key lock systems, panic bars and more.

Company management noted; “We are thrilled to be able to provide such a wide range of services for local businesses and we want to make sure that people know they can count on us for all their commercial locksmith needs. We also wish to reiterate that because we are available 24/7, we can answer service calls at any time that suits the customer’s business. For instance, we can install or repair a system after regular working hours, so that our customer’s employees or patrons are not disturbed.”

About the company:

Harlingen Locksmith Pros provides 24-hour commercial, residential and automotive locksmith services throughout the area. All technicians are licensed, bonded and insured and customers can expect fast response times and competitive, upfront prices. More information can be found at the company website: http://harlingenlocksmith.com/

