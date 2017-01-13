TestAmerica to Present Webinar on Incident Response Programs

TestAmerica, the leader in environmental testing, is pleased to announce its first webinar of 2017, entitled An Environmental Testing Laboratory’s Approach to Incident Response Support. The webinar, presented as part of TestAmerica’s popular Ask the Expert series, will address the role of the laboratory in the planning and deployment of analytical services in response to an unintended release of chemicals into the environment. TestAmerica’s Expert, Pat McIsaac, will lead the discussion in a live webinar on Tuesday, January 17 at 1:30 PM EST.



TestAmerica is at the forefront of providing routine and specialized environmental testing in support of environmental incidents and emergencies. A scaled and adaptable approach to incident response allows the program to be used in the event of a small, local release, as well as incidents of national significance. A comprehensive incident response plan includes the identification of laboratory support resources, logistical planning to determine on-site needs such as courier services or a sample management office, and the coordination of site and lab personnel to ensure a timely response. For more information on TestAmerica’s Incident Response program, please visit TestAmerica’s website at http://testamericainc.com/services-we-offer/incident-and-emergency-response-support/.



Pat McIsaac has 33 years’ experience in the environmental testing industry, including positions in project management, quality assurance and account management. In her current position as Product Manager, Ms. McIsaac provides business and technical leadership on a variety of topics including incident response, dredged materials, sediments and the utility sector. Ms. McIsaac earned her MS degree at the New Jersey Institute of Technology in Newark, NJ and her BS degree at Cook College, Rutgers University in New Brunswick, NJ.



TestAmerica’s Ask the Expert program provides unmatched access to a nationally recognized panel of more than 30 experts in the environmental field. For more information on the program, or to register for the upcoming An Environmental Testing Laboratory’s Approach to Incident Response Support webinar, please visit http://testamericainc.com/services-we-offer/webinars/upcoming-webinars/.



