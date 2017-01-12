Dental Clinic in Anaheim Linked to Mycobacterium Infections Closed Again

Last month, the NBC station in Los Angeles reported that a dental clinic in Anaheim has been shut down for a second time in as many months. The clinic had been associated with numerous patient infections by the county health department. The infections were linked to a contaminated internal water system that was used during their treatments.

The infected patients underwent dental pulpotomy procedures that took place at the clinic and developed progressive oral cellulitis consistent with Mycobacterium abscessus infections. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that Mycobacterium abscessus is a bacterium distantly related to the ones that cause tuberculosis and leprosy. M. abscessus is part of a group of environmental mycobacteria that can be found in water, soil and dust. It has also been known to contaminate medications and products, including medical devices. The CDC states that infections from M. abscessus are usually caused by injections of substances contaminated with the bacterium or through invasive medical procedures employing contaminated equipment or materials.

After the initial closure of the dental clinic, the internal water system was reportedly replaced. However, recent tests of the new system have reportedly once again discovered Mycobacterium.

“In addition to the dental clinic being closed for a second time, a lawsuit has been filed against the owners of the practice by some families of those infected,” said Michael Chapman, Laboratory Manager of LA Testing’s Huntington Beach facility. “It’s critical that dental and healthcare providers regularly test their on-site water systems for microbial contaminants to prevent these types of incidents. At LA Testing, we offer comprehensive water analysis for a wide range of microbial contaminants and pathogens. Testing can help to prevent outbreaks from occurring, pinpoint the source of an outbreak if one has already occurred, and can confirm the effectiveness of disinfection procedures.”

