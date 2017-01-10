Caregiver Support Group in San Diego Presented by The Elizabeth Hospice

The Elizabeth Hospice is offering an ongoing caregiver support group at ActivCare Memory Care at 4S Ranch located at 10603 Rancho Bernardo Rd, San Diego 92127 on the second Wednesday of each month from 6:00pm to 7:00pm.



The support group is open to adult family and friend caregivers caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or related dementia, and those living with a serious and/or chronic illness. Learn about coping strategies, promoting resiliency, and sharing with others who have similar concerns and questions. There is a suggested donation of $10. No reservation needed to attend. For more information, location and updates, call 800-797-2050 or email us at CCCevent@ehospice.org .



About The Elizabeth Hospice

The Elizabeth Hospice (http://elizabethhospice.org) is the region’s oldest and largest nonprofit hospice provider of medical, emotional and spiritual support to the seriously ill and their families in San Diego and Inland Empire. Since 1978, The Elizabeth Hospice has touched the lives of more than 95,000 patients and families in the communities we serve, regardless of their ability to pay, and providing specialty services such as Veterans Outreach, Palliative Care, Pediatric and Perinatal Hospice Care and counseling and grief support for all ages through its Center for Compassionate Care, regardless of the type of illness or death experienced. To learn more, call (800) 797-2050 or visit our website at www.elizabethhospice.org





