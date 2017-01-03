Lita Dirks & Co. Set to Unveil the BUILDER Taylor Morrison NEXTadventure Home During the 2017 International Builders Show

During the week of the 2017 International Builders Show (IBS), there are multiple opportunities to tour this ground-breaking 55+ focused home."

Award-winning interior design firm, Lita Dirks & Co., will showcase the future of the 55+ lifestyle in the BUILDER Taylor Morrison NEXTadventure Home. This stunning show home displays the innovative collaboration between Lita Dirks & Co., BUILDER Magazine, Taylor Morrison and Housing Design Matters. During the week of the 2017 International Builders Show (IBS), there are multiple opportunities to tour this ground-breaking 55+ focused home. With builders, suppliers, designers and architects attending from around the world, IBS will be held in Orlando, FL from January 10-12.



BUILDER Taylor Morrison NEXTadventure Home

Open House – with Tours by Lita Dirks & Co. Designers

January 10, 11 and 12, 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM each day, 1001 Braewood Dr., Clermont, FL 34715

Take a Virtual Tour

January 10, 11 and 12, anytime during IBS, Booth W5761

To stay up to date on trends, tips and news regarding the BUILDER Taylor Morrison NEXTadventure home, visit http://www.builderonline.com/nextadventure.

Lita Dirks & Co., a highly-acclaimed interior design and model merchandising company, has brought clients superior and cost effective designs for more than 20 years. Located in Greenwood Village, Co, their highly qualified team has designed model homes, clubhouses, apartments and sales and designer centers throughout the country. More information on Dirks and the company can be found at www.litadirks.com

