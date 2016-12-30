Occupational Asthma in California - Identifying Environmental Causes and Preventing New Cases

According to the California Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Resources Board, a 2010 survey found that over 13% of adults in the state reported that they had been diagnosed with asthma. For some of these people, the cause is due to occupational asthma, also known as work-related asthma.

Occupational asthma results from exposure to allergens or irritants at work or on the jobsite. Exposure to these substances can lead to new cases of asthma or even worsen existing cases in asthmatics. It is the most common occupational lung disease in the United States. According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), “An estimated 11 million workers in a wide range of industries and occupations are exposed to at least one of the numerous agents known to be associated with occupational asthma. Occupational factors are associated with up to 15 percent of disabling asthma cases in the United States.”

Workers in numerous industries are at potential risk and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) reports that more than 250 substances are known to cause or exacerbate work-related asthma. These substances include many chemicals used in manufacturing, paints, cleaning products, dusts from wood, grain and flour, latex gloves, certain molds, animals, and insects.

“Hundreds of thousands of workers in California likely suffer from occupational asthma,” said Michael Chapman, Laboratory Manager of LA Testing’s Huntington Beach facility. “However, according to the NIH, the condition can be prevented and controlled. The three main approaches proposed by the agency include reducing or eliminating environmental allergens and irritants; detecting the disease early, even before symptoms appear by using surveillance measures; and avoiding worsening symptoms by preventing exposure or using something less harmful.”

LA Testing offers analytical services and sampling supplies to identify work-related exposure risks to chemical and biological substances that are thought to cause or worsen asthma. They even offer a wide range of personal protective equipment to eliminate or mitigate exposure risks to these materials. LA Testing has also sponsored an educational video about occupational asthma that can be seen at: https://youtu.be/qWPLw-0OjKU.

