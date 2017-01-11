Experience Advertising CEO to Speak at the 47th iDate Online Dating Industry Conference in Miami on January 24-26

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that Experience Advertising will speak at the iDate Online Dating Industry Conference ( http://idate2017.com ) at the Miami Beach Botanical Gardens on January 24-26, 2017.



Evan Weber, CEO from Experience Advertising will speak about how to utilize Facebook to advertise more effective, how to increase conversion rate on your landing pages, and how to increase customer loyalty and retention.

The online dating and mobile industry represents one of the largest segments of web and mobile traffic. The iDate Conference is the industry’s largest annual summit, bringing CEOs from the market together to identify new opportunities, gain even higher levels of traffic and earn more revenue.



Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w3SyyUi-mYw

ABOUT EXPERIENCE ADVERTISING



Experience Advertising, Inc. was founded by digital marketing veteran Evan Weber in March of 2007 to assist companies with their digital marketing strategies. They work with companies of all sizes, from Fortune 500 companies, to start-ups, and even local businesses. They believe we can deliver significant value to any company that is looking to advertise more effectively online.

Their philosophy in a nutshell: Experience Advertising can help ANY company advertise more effectively online to grow traffic and sales. Experience Advertising looks to implement and execute return-on-investment focused marketing strategies to grow revenue and sales across multiple online marketing channels.







ABOUT THE DATING INDUSTRY CONFERENCE

As the largest business expo for the dating industry, “iDate” gathers C-Level executives and thought leaders worldwide in one room. iDate provides dating industry executives education, ideas and insight.



iDate also runs the iDate Awards which recognize the best in the online dating industry. iDate Directory is a supplier’s business directory.



