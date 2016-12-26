Net Insight Appointed as a Career Company 2017 in Sweden

Net Insight, the leading provider in media transport and resource scheduling, has been selected as a Career Company two years in a row and this means that the company is one of the top 100 employers engaged in the best and most qualitative employer branding efforts in Sweden and is also a safe and attractive employer.

This year, over 5 000 companies, 600 government agencies and authorities have been involved in the selection process to be appointed as one of Sweden’s 100 top career companies 2017. A thorough check-up has been performed and the following ten criteria have been reviewed; reliability, financial stability, growth, diversity, equality, career opportunities, responsiveness, competence, sustainability and transparency. The organizations that passed all the criteria have moved on and been nominated to become a Career Company 2017.

The final selection of the top 100 has been made by a jury consisting of employer branding and recruitment experts who have examined each organization. The qualities that the jury has looked at are; employer branding work support in the management team, personal involvement in employer branding, performance measurement and the quality of the employer branding marketing that has been conducted.

“This year we have put great focus on employer branding and we see the award as a seal of quality on our work,” says Fredrik Tumegård, CEO of Net Insight. “Net Insight grows and we have a great need for new employees to continue creating and selling innovative solutions for the broadcast and media industry.”

About Net Insight

Net Insight’s vision is to enable a live and interactive media experience for anyone on earth. Our aim is to lead progress and enable a global media marketplace where live content can be exchanged and interaction among TV audiences can take place in real-time. We want to create the media experience of the future, centered on content.

Net Insight delivers products, software and services for effective, high-quality media transport, coupled with the effective management of resources, all, which creates an enhanced TV experience. Net Insight’s offerings span across the entire media spectrum, starting from TV cameras and TV studios, right through to the TV consumers. Our solutions benefit network operators, and TV and production companies, by lowering total cost of ownership, improving their workflow efficiencies and providing them with the ability to capture new business opportunities.

More than 500 world-class customers run mission critical media services using Net Insight’s solutions, covering more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please visit netinsight.net