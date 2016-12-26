SAP Digital Consumer Insight Uncovers LA’s Hottest High-End New Year’s Eve Restaurants

What were Los Angeles’s hottest New Year’s Eve fine-dining spots last year — and how are these restaurants making this year’s experiences even more spectacular?

SAP’s groundbreaking new data service, SAP Digital Consumer Insight, recently reviewed Reserve’s most popular fine-dining locations across the LA metro area to help people plan for New Year’s Eve 2016. The data showed that Ostrich Farm, Salt Air and Barrique were the most crowded at midnight.

“Our restaurants will typically see a large spike in activity around New Year’s Eve,” said Greg Hong, CEO and cofounder of Reserve, the country’s premier hospitality technology platform. “One of the most incredible things SAP Digital Consumer Insight showed us is that Venice Beach had three of the top five busiest restaurants on December 31, making it the most popular fine-dining location in Los Angeles for end-of-the-year celebrations.”

Based on insights provided by SAP Digital Consumer Insight, here are the top five busiest restaurants in LA last year at midnight on New Year’s Eve – measured as a percentage of peak* foot traffic in and around restaurant locations. The SAP data service provided analysis of anonymized, aggregate mobile data. Re-identification of individuals is not possible in SAP Digital Consumer Insight, so the privacy of individual subscribers is preserved.

1. Ostrich Farm: The intimate, 50-seat restaurant in Echo Park, run by husband-and-wife duo Jaime Turrey and Brooke Fruchtman, has lured in revelers with its specialty coursed dinners. This year, an extensive craft beer list, balanced wine menu and creative cocktails will be sure to pull in many diners looking to end 2016 with a bang!

2. Salt Air: The seafood-centric beach bistro on Abbot Kinney offers creative iterations of classic cocktails and an extensive sommelier-curated wine list. Airy skylights and artful details float a relaxed, bohemian vibe at Salt Air. Its elegant yet relaxed atmosphere features a main dining and bar area, and a small covered patio. It is one of the chicest places to bring in 2017.

3. Barrique: For those looking for a romantic Italian place for dinner with an excellent kitchen, cozy atmosphere and killer rooftop terrace view, this is the New Year’s spot. World-renowned Chef Antonio Mure brings his delicious and unique twist to this location, winning a Michelin award for his creations.

4. Bao Dim Sum: For those looking for some incredible dim sum this New Year’s Eve, look no further. The food here is paired with a gorgeous atmosphere that’s well suited for family, friends and dates. The authentic food is prepared by the Bao staff of Chinese chefs. The goal of the restaurant is to make guests feel relaxed and at home. This is an inviting spot for a quiet New Year’s celebration.

5. Wallflower: This high-end dining spot serves Indonesian-inspired Southeast Asian fare — including street snacks and family-style dinners — reflective of Chef Harryson Tobing’s childhood and travels. With warehouse windows and high ceilings, the dimly lit spot has a warm industrial feel. Creative craft cocktails influenced by Southeast Asian flavors complement the menu. It offers an out-of-culture experience for celebrating New Year’s Eve.

*Peak is a percentage of the peak restaurant time for foot traffic in and near a restaurant. For example, if foot traffic for a particular restaurant peaks at noon or 7 p.m., the New Year’s Eve traffic is a percentage of that peak, which allows us to determine which restaurants had a surge on New Year’s Eve.

