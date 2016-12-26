Columbia Grain Inc. to enter crushing and refining business of high-value added edible oil in the U.S.

Columbia Grain Inc. (“CGI”), a 100% owned subsidiary of Marubeni Corporation (“Marubeni”), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a LLC membership purchase and sale agreement for purchasing a portion of ownership interest of Montana Specialty Mills, LLC (“MSM”), headquartered in Great Falls, Montana. With this investment, CGI will enter the crushing and refining business of high-value added edible oil, such as organic and non-GMO canola oil.

Over many years, MSM has been originating canola, mustard seeds, and other agricultural products from farmers in Montana, and producing organic edible oils and mustard products which it sells across the United States. MSM will increase its production capacity by constructing a new state-of-the-art oilseed crushing facility in Great Falls, Montana in 2017 to meet the rapidly expanding demand for organic and non-GMO food products in the United States. The facility will have a crushing capacity of 182 tons per day and a refining capacity of 60 tons per day.

The origination and storage capabilities of CGI will enable MSM to secure a stable supply of canola and other crops. Simultaneously, CGI can utilize its grain elevators more efficiently, which will generate synergies between CGI and MSM.

Through this new alliance, CGI and MSM aim to supply safe high-value added edible oil in the U.S. market and expand their business domains.

CGI

Company name: Columbia Grain, Inc.

Location: Portland, OR

Established: 1978

Ownership: Marubeni Corporation 100%

MSM

Company name: Montana Specialty Mills, LLC

Location: Great Falls, MT

Established: 1997

Ownership: Evans Grain & Elevator Company 100%