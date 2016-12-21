CenturyLink invests $140,000 in technology and services to community programs benefitting underserved youth

This holiday season, CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) is investing $140,000 in community programs and technology services that benefit underserved youth in Colorado, Minnesota and Washington.

CenturyLink focuses its philanthropic and volunteer efforts in three areas: K-12 education and programs that support youth, technology-focused initiatives, and programs that strengthen communities and make them better places to live.

The following community programs are benefitting from CenturyLink’s investment:

FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition in Science Technology) Washington was awarded $30,000 to provide robotics team members with free access to new and improved robotics equipment. FIRST Washington supports local robotics teams that help kids seeking to become the science and technology leaders of tomorrow achieve their goals. Helping support youth robotics programs is just one of the ways CenturyLink improves lives by connecting people to the power of the digital world. There are over 1,000 FIRST Washington robotics teams across the state of Washington.

Outdoors for All was awarded a $10,000 CenturyLink “Spirit of 12s Technology Grant.” The award will support Outdoors for All’s outdoor recreation programs that enrich the lives of more than 2,400 children and adults with disabilities in the state of Washington. Outdoors for All will use the funding to implement a new online registration system that will help program participants register more easily and efficiently as well as deliver critical participant information to program leaders. In addition, the organization will acquire specialized hand cycling quad grips which will specifically allow individuals with quadriplegia to enjoy the benefits of cycling.

Pillsbury United Communities’ PBS Newslab received new camcorders, microphones, monitors, printers, software and other technology to improve its professional-caliber recording studio. Pillsbury United Communities works to foster the resilience and self-sufficiency of individuals, families and communities.

PACER Center, a parent training and information center for families of children and youth with disabilities, received $10,000 to serve families in Minnesota and across the nation. Parents can find publications, workshops, and other resources to help make decisions about education, vocational training, employment, and other services for their children.

Project PAVE received $10,000 to support the organization’s Youth Community Educators Program (YCEP). The Denver-based organization is dedicated to empowering youth to end the cycle of relationship violence, and YCEP is a signature program which trains and employs 12 high school students each year to provide peer-to-peer education on healthy relationships and teen dating violence in schools, community groups and at local events. YCEP also provides a professional development component to its participants with job skills training for the youth educators, helping empower long-term community impact from the next generation of leaders.

The Denver Rescue Mission received $40,000 in equipment and service upgrades for The Crossing facility. The Crossing will be outfitted with some of the finest technological equipment available to support the educational development of the hundreds of families and youth who rely on the center for after-school support. The Denver Rescue Mission works to change lives by meeting people at their physical and spiritual points of need, with the goal of returning them to society as productive, self-sufficient citizens. The Crossing is a clean and safe residential community providing long-term rehabilitation and transitional housing to individuals and families who desire to achieve a life of self-sufficiency and community contribution.

Treehouse’s Graduation Success program received $10,000 to kick start a winter giving challenge for local companies to raise $1 million to expand education support services for students in foster care throughout the state of Washington. The ground-breaking education support program, currently offered in King County, provides students in foster care with the individualized academic coaching, monitoring, and planning services they need to succeed in the classroom and graduate from high school with a plan for their future.

CenturyLink is committed to strengthening and improving the communities it serves, not only through its products and services, but through philanthropic support of local community agencies, events and initiatives. Read our corporate social responsibility news or download our corporate social responsibility report.

