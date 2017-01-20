Making a Rational Decision About Sexually Addictive Behavior

This is the right time that women should be equipped with the right information about male sexual addiction to help her form her best decision.

Women are more often emotional in making a decision, especially if this involves their partners. However, in times of great problems, women should know how to make a rational decision. One of these problems is male sexually addictive behavior. It is true that a woman will face a traumatic reaction upon the discovery of her man’s secrets and this may outraged immediate thoughts like divorce.

Paul Becker would like to extend a help to women on how to make a rational decision in times like this. His book carried the in-depth understanding of male sexual addiction.

“What a Woman Needs to Know About Male Sexual Addiction” offers illuminating answers to women’s compelling questions about male sexual addiction. This will also teach women how to properly take bullets to the heart in order to save their relationship.

Book copies are available at www.paulbeckerlpc.com. More information about the author and the book is also provided in this website.



What a Woman Needs to Know About Male Sexual Addiction

Written by Paul Becker, MAEd, LPC

Published by Createspace (January 16, 2016)

Paperback: $22.00

Kindle: $8.49



About the Author

Paul Becker’s roots were formed in Pittsburgh, PA. His primary education gave him the tools to achieve advanced academic goals. He earned an undergraduate degree in Economics, a Master Degree in Industrial Relations and his most recent academic achievement was to earn another Master’s Degree in Counseling Education. A highlight for him was to serve as a Senior Executive Fellow at the JFK School of Government at Harvard University. He retired from the Federal Service and began a new career as a counselor with Ephesian’s Life Ministries in Silver Spring, MD. He subsequently revised his focus to concentrate on helping men recover from sexual addiction. He has published ten books in the field of sexual addiction.