Zoosk to Speak at the 47th iDate Online Dating Industry Conference in Miami on January 24-26

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that Zoosk will speak at the iDate Online Dating Industry Conference ( http://idate2017.com ) at the Miami Beach Botanical Gardens on January 24-26, 2017.



Daniel Mori, Marketing Vice President from Zoosk will speak on marketing strategy for mobile dating.



The mobile and online dating industry represents one of the largest segments of mobile and web traffic. The iDate Conference is the industry’s largest annual expo, bringing CEOs from the market together to identify new opportunities, gain even higher levels of traffic and earn more revenue.



Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NGw2FZ5pL4E





ABOUT ZOOSK



Zoosk is a leading online dating company that personalizes the dating experience to help singles find the person and relationship that’s just right for them. Zoosk’s Behavioral Matchmaking™ technology is constantly learning from the actions of over 35 million members in order to deliver better matches in real time. With the #1 grossing online dating app in the Apple App Store, Zoosk is a market leader in mobile dating. Available in over 80 countries and translated into 25 languages, Zoosk is a truly global online dating platform.





ABOUT THE DATING INDUSTRY CONFERENCE

As the largest business expo for the dating industry, “iDate” gathers C-Level executives and thought leaders worldwide in one room. iDate provides dating industry executives education, ideas and insight.



iDate also runs the iDate Awards which recognize the best in the online dating industry. iDate Directory is a supplier’s business directory.



For more information, please visit the website http://date2017.com or contact:



Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc.

Marketing and Logistics Representative

Tel /Fax USA +1 (212) 722-1744 ext 71

E-mail: info-19@internetdatingconference.com

Twitter: @idateconference

LinkedIn Dating Business Group: http://www.linkedin.com/groups?gid=2190639



Media Relations:

Mark Brooks, Online Personals Watch

Tel: USA +1 (212) 444-1636

Email: mark@onlinepersonalswatch.com



This press release may contain forward-looking statements, particularly as related to the business plans of the company, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Sections 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results may differ materially from the company’s expectations and estimates.