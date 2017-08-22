Fujitsu Announces Corporate Executive Officer Appointment

Fujitsu Limited has announced that the following new appointment was approved at a Board of Directors meeting.

Newly appointed Corporate Executive Officer:

Iwao Nakayama

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 155,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.5 trillion yen (US$40 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017. For more information, please see http://www.fujitsu.com.