Children’s Makeup Removed from Shelves after Reports of Possible Asbestos and Heavy Metals

In July, media outlets from coast-to-coast broadcasted reports about the possible discovery of hazardous materials in makeup marketed to young girls. According to the news reports, a powdered makeup product sold at one of the leading national chain stores for young girls may have contained asbestos and several other heavy metals. The retail chain that sold the product announced they had stopped selling the makeup as the company conducted its own investigation.

Any makeup applied to the face in a powder form could potentially be inhaled. If a powdered makeup does contain asbestos it could be a serious health hazard as, exposure to asbestos fibers can cause lung cancer, mesothelioma and asbestosis.

The heavy metals that were also found in the makeup according to media reports included lead, chromium, barium and selenium. Exposure to any of these heavy metals at elevated concentrations could result in potentially serious health issues.

“Most parents today don’t think their kids could be exposed to asbestos or toxic heavy metals from products they buy in stores or online,” said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “Unfortunately, these dangerous materials are still around and cases like this continue to happen. Several years ago, a fingerprinting kit marketed as a toy and branded from one of the nation’s best known crime television series was also recalled due to concerns over asbestos. The fingerprint kits were made in China and sold through major retailers for several years in the United States.”

To help prevent consumers from being exposed to these types of hazardous materials, EMSL offers product testing services to identify asbestos, heavy metals and a wide range of other chemical and microbial substances. These services also help to prevent costly product recalls, litigation expenses and challenging public relations for companies involved with producing, importing or retailing potentially dangerous products.

To learn more about EMSL’s product testing services, please visit www.EMSL.com, call (800) 220-3675 or email info@EMSL.com .

About EMSL Analytical, Inc.

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is one of the leading testing laboratories with 40 locations throughout the United States and Canada. EMSL is a nationally recognized and locally focused provider specializing in fast laboratory results for mold, bacteria, Legionella, USP 797, pathogens, asbestos, lead, soot, char & ash from fires, VOCs, odors, radon, formaldehyde, indoor air quality, microbiology, environmental, industrial hygiene, radiological, food, beverage & consumer products and material testing services for the identification of unknown substances. EMSL services both professionals and the general public. EMSL maintains an extensive list of accreditations from leading organizations as well as state and federal regulating bodies. In addition, EMSL carries a wide range of sampling equipment and investigative products for environmental professionals.