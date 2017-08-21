Do Big Things: The Simple Steps Teams Can Take to Mobilize Hearts and Minds, and Make an Epic Impact by Craig W. Ross, Angela V. Paccione, and Victoria L. Roberts

Everyday employers pull employees together, label them a “team”, give them a directive, and expect them to deliver results quickly. Soon, however, due to lack of focus, increasing pressures and competing priorities the team suffers from DSD: distracted, hopelessly stressed and disconnected from one another. Predictably, the team flat-lines and the energy needed to succeed is lost.

For decades, author team Craig Ross, Angela Paccione and Victoria Roberts have been obsessed with answering one question: How do you equip a team to deliver big things?

As members of a team of professional development specialists, consultants and coaches they have invested over 65,000 hours observing and studying what teams do (and don’t do) to deliver on their business imperatives. With collective decades of experience supporting leaders and teams at global companies such as P&G, Nestle, Novartis, Cigna, Ford, Harley-Davidson, as well as start-ups and teams in academia, government, and nonprofits, and they’ve found a common and undeniable pattern of steps successful teams use on their way to making a meaningful impact.

In Do Big Things: The Simple Steps Teams Can Take to Mobilize Hearts and Minds and Make an Epic Impact (Wiley, Sept 2017) Ross, Paccione, and Roberts present an intuitive, seven-step process that equips teams with how to quickly and consistently operate in a manner necessary for success; whether they are newly formed, completely virtual, or have been together for years.

Filled with practical tools and engaging stories of teams today, Do Big Things equips leaders with “the how” to quickly identify and activate the behaviors needed to achieve more. Idea and information exchanges interlock the hand, head and heart of each team member to get everyone moving toward a common goal. Increasingly, individually and collectively, the team becomes emotionally stronger and more productive as they do their work.

Do Big Things provides teams with the common language necessary to be authentic, empathetic and transparent, so that potential barriers to success come to light – faster. This empowers the team to be more accountable with an enterprise mindset, because they can have the profound discussions needed to adapt quicker to unforeseen challenges and demonstrate an innovative reflex.

Through Do Big Things, team members will develop the self-awareness and ability to:

Bring their best to every situation

Bring out the best in others in every interaction

Partner across the business to deliver common objectives

By applying the concepts in Do Big Things, the team’s daily interactions are transformed, focus is sustained, and energetic progress toward their goals is triggered. Every member of the team will want to succeed.

“The work of doing big things does not require doing more; it is a method to being more,” says co-author Craig W. Ross. “We are grounded in the wisdom that within us—all of us together—is the genius, the strength, and the moxie to overcome any obstacle we confront.”

DO BIG THINGS is an inspiring, practical and progress-oriented blueprint for energetic achievement.