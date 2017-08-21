National Geographic Celebrates Historic Solar Eclipse with Live Coverage of the Event Online, Web Portal Featuring Exclusive Visuals and Educational Materials, and More

As millions of people across the country are gearing up for the first total solar eclipse to cross the U.S. in nearly a century, National Geographic is offering a full day of coverage, including live commentary from science experts on the ground and stunning visuals, to help people witness this remarkable event. National Geographic has created a number of original resources to enhance viewers’ experience and convey the extraordinary nature of this event, including a solar eclipse hub, a 101 video explainer, a detailed map of the path of totality across the U.S. and more.

In addition, National Geographic has teamed up with Airbnb to provide live coast to coast coverage of the eclipse starting the night before the event where two National Geographic Explorers will host a live digital broadcast from a Airbnb Geodesic Dome in Terrebonne, Oregon. Internationally recognized scholar and astrophysicist Dr. Jedidah Isler and acclaimed National Geographic photographer and science journalist Babak Tafreshi will discuss the science behind the eclipse and answer viewers’ questions in anticipation of the next day’s historic event.

The live coverage will continue the next day as the total solar eclipse begins its path across the US. Viewers will hear from National Geographic experts stationed along the path of totality, see stunning photos, and be among the first to see the eclipse as it reaches the continental US. Hosting the broadcast will be award-winning science communicator, journalist and podcaster Cara Santa Maria. She will be joined by Former Commander of the International Space Station and National Geographic author of View from Above Terry Virts. Viewers will have the opportunity to have their questions answered during the broadcast by using #NatGeoEclipse.

National Geographic science experts and explorers stationed throughout the country as part of the broadcast and available for interviews include: Andrew Fazekas from Isle of Palm, South Carolina and Victoria Jaggard from Sweetwater, Tennessee.

The live coverage will broadcast over Facebook Live, Twitter via Periscope, and on YouTube beginning at 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m.PST on August 20th and 9:30 a.m. PT/12:30 p.m. ET on August 21st.

National Geographic and Airbnb are also offering one lucky winner and a guest a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to sleep under the stars in the outskirts of Bend, Oregon before taking flight the morning of August 21 to be among the first to witness the solar eclipse before it crosses the US. Guests will interact with Dr. Jedidah Islerand and Babak Tafreshi during their stay. Please visit Airbnb’s Night At Solar Eclipse page to learn more.

Please visit our solar eclipse content at natgeo.com/solar eclipse and tune in to our live coverage of the solar eclipse beginning 9:30 a.m. PT/12:30 p.m. ET on August 21st.

