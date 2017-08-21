Canon announces the grant of a preliminary injunction for patent infringement in Germany against Moreinks Limited

Canon today announced that it obtained a preliminary injunction, which inter alia contains injunctive relief, granted by the District Court Düsseldorf against Moreinks Limited as well as against its Directors. The preliminary injunction is based on the infringement of the German portion of Canon’s European patent EP 2 087 407 relating to a drum unit and a process cartridge. The accused act consists of the offering and distribution of laser toner cartridges comprising a drum unit via amazon.de under the ASINs (=Amazon Standard Identification Number) B004X1TF26, B004X1TH3S, B003RST8KA, B003RSUKOS, B009VGQ094. Those cartridges replace the cartridge models CE255X, CE255A, CE505X, CE505A and CF280A compatible with HP laser beam printers.

The preliminary injunction granted by the District Court Düsseldorf is not yet final. Defendants have the option to file an objection against the preliminary injunction. However, as service on the Defendants has been effected, Canon can enforce this decision.