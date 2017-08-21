Telemundo Deportes Chooses NBC Sports’ Playmaker Media To Power Its 2018 Fifa World Cup Russia™ Streaming Coverage

Telemundo Deportes has chosen NBC Sports’ Playmaker Media to power its extensive streaming coverage of the 64 games of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ and develop innovative products that will enhance the online experience around the tournament. Telemundo Deportes is the exclusive Spanish-language media rights holder of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ in the U.S.

Telemundo Deportes and Playmaker Media are also partnering to create direct-to-consumer sports streaming opportunities for audiences around the world. The two companies will work together to provide end-to-end support for companies in need of high-quality streaming solutions for the growing sports audience consuming content online.

Telemundo Deportes will bring its expertise in servicing the diverse U.S. Hispanic market and its relationships with relevant content providers, high-profile events in sports and sports leagues from around the world to generate end-to-end solutions for those properties through Playmaker Media.

“Our digital offerings will be an essential component of our coverage of the FIFA World CupTM, and Playmaker will allow us to provide the best quality, most reliable digital experience for our viewers,” said Ray Warren, President of Telemundo Deportes. “We also look forward to working closely and leveraging each other’s capabilities as we identify new opportunities to continue expanding Playmaker not only in the U.S., but also across international markets.”

“It’s a thrill and honor to be partnering with Telemundo Deportes to continue to deliver their largest events, now including World Cup 2018,” said Eric Black, CTO NBC Sports Digital and Playmaker Media. “The opportunity to align with their best-in-class offerings with the scale and expertise they bring continues to strengthen Playmaker Media’s position as market leader in digital video delivery. The announcement of our selection by Telemundo Deportes to not only exclusively cover the digital offerings of World Cup 2018, but additionally a broader alignment on new opportunities internationally will prove to be an industry-defining relationship offering for video systems across the globe.”

Playmaker Media currently provides live streaming capabilities and infrastructure for Telemundo Sports; the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) global digital Olympic Channel; NASCAR’s global, direct-to-consumer NASCAR TrackPass; USA Swimming Productions, a new communication venture from the USA Swimming National Governing Body; and Chivas TV, a direct-to-consumer platform that live streams matches of Mexico’s most popular team Club Deportivo Guadalajara – Chivas.

Telemundo Deportes is the sports division of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises and one of the leading providers of sports content in Spanish in the United States. It is the Spanish-language home to two of the world’s most popular sporting events: the FIFA World Cup™ through 2026 and the Summer Olympic Games through 2032, and broadcasts other important sports events including the FIFA World Cup™ CONCACAF qualifying matches, and the Premier League. Telemundo Deportes is also home to “Boxeo Telemundo Ford,” the #1 boxing program in Spanish, and “Titulares y Más,” the #1 sports news, entertainment and commentary show in Spanish, among other recognized sports properties.

About Telemundo

Telemundo is a world-class media company leading the industry in the production and distribution of high-quality Spanish-language content across its multiplatform portfolio to U.S. Hispanics and audiences around the world. The network features original scripted dramas from Telemundo Studios – the #1 producer of Spanish-language primetime content – as well as non-scripted productions, theatrical motion pictures, specials, news and first-class sports events. The network reaches 94% of U.S. Hispanic viewers in 210 markets through its 16 owned stations and 55 broadcast affiliates. Telemundo also owns WKAQ, a local television station serving Puerto Rico. Telemundo is part of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, a division of NBCUniversal, one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

About Playmaker Media

A company owned by NBC Sports Group and operated by NBC Sports Digital, Playmaker Media launched in May 2016 to provide end-to-end video support service for companies in need of best-in-class live streaming and VOD solutions. Since its launch, Playmaker Media has streamed tens of thousands of events that air across NBC, NBCSN, Golf Channel, Telemundo, NBCUniverso and six NBC Sports Regional Networks, including the record-setting Rio Olympics. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) signed on as Playmaker Media’s first client, with Playmaker providing live streaming video support for the IOC’s Olympic Channel, a global digital initiative. Playmaker provided streaming support for NBC News’ 2016 election coverage and also powers NASCAR’s global direct-to-consumers NASCAR TrackPass product that provides live, season-long coverage of NASCAR to 120 different nations. Playmaker will also provide the video platform for Telemundo’s extensive, Spanish-language streaming of FIFA 2018 World Cup from Russia.