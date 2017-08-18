Image3D – Making Sports Photography Stand Out in 3-D

Image3D’s RetroViewer allows customers to create custom photo reels and viewers from their own photos; just like the ones everyone remembers playing with as children. And like playing with 3-D viewers, all children remember one rite of passage of childhood sports: getting their action sports photo taken. Beyond the team photo or holding a bat or ball for a mock trading card, Image3D developed 3D Photo Prints to make a lasting souvenir of children’s sports—a 3-D photo and background to celebrate young all-stars.

An estimated 36 million American kids participate in sports each year. Many of them participate in multiple activities throughout the year—soccer in the fall, basketball in the winter, baseball or softball in the spring—with 60–80 percent of them purchasing photo packages of team and individual photos for each sport each season. Sports-photo packages average $10–$50, which adds up to big business every year.

3D Photo Prints offers features that stand out from regular youth-sports photos. High-quality photos give a pro-athlete feel and 3-D photos provide depth and movement to action shots that cannot be reproduced in a flat, 2-D photo, for very little extra cost. 3D Photo Prints adds another dimension to premium sports-photo packages, and can only be reproduced using Image3D’s proprietary method.

Rich Dubnow, Image3D’s founder and CEO said of 3D Photo Prints: “I remember my girls playing sports, and we always got pictures to remember their activities throughout the years. It gave me the idea to offer another option beyond just the action shot or standing with a foot on the ball. Why not give parents a 3-D view of their young athlete, in a format that will last for years? After they’ve grown up, it will be a blast from the past to see their youngster in three dimensions!”

Founded in 1997 by Rich Dubnow, former head photographer for View-Master*, Image3D launched its consumer-side website in 2012. In 2016 it rebranded the custom reels and viewer the RetroViewer.

###

Visit www.image3d.com to learn more about Image3D and its products, or contact Aaron Sewall on behalf of Image3D: (971) 261-7046 or aaronjsewall@gmail.com.

Photo labs can also learn more about 3D Photo Prints and Image3D’s retail program by contacting Mark Rowley: mark@image3d.com or (770) 292-9061.

* View-Master is a registered trademark of Mattel Corporation

