Ford DSFL to Showcase Safety Skills, Education at Woodward Dream Cruise

Ford Driving Skills for Life (DSFL) is joining America’s largest annual celebration of cars at the 2017 Woodward Dream Cruise, presented by Ford. There are few things as thrilling as getting behind the wheel and driving for the first time and Ford DSFL will be on hand to discuss safe driving with innovative safety tools and unique experiences. Visitors to the Ford Driving Skills for Life display will get to experience the serious issues of impaired driving through new Virtual Reality drunk driving goggles. In addition, Ford DSFL will have its unique Drunk and Drugged Driving Suits available to show young people how dangerous it can be to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Ford DSFL is a signature, award-winning program of Ford Motor Company Fund – the philanthropic arm of Ford Motor Company. The Woodward Dream Cruise takes place on August 19 in suburban Detroit and is expected to attract more than 1.2 million people and 40,000 vehicles.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 203,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.​​