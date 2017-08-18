Mercedes-Benz Vito 4x4 a reliable partner in mountain rescue in Poland

The Mountain Volunteer Search and Rescue Foundation (GOPR Foundation) ensures safety in Polish mountain and ski areas over an area covering more than 20,000 km². In cooperation with Mercedes-Benz Vans, the GOPR Foundation has been able to realise their plans for their training centre, thus safeguarding the training and mobility of the numerous rescue personnel. In future, the personnel will also be using the Vito Tourer for their training exercises.

Equipped with a 4MATIC all-wheel drive in conjunction with Downhill Speed Regulation, and the 4ETS Electronic Traction System, the Vito Tourer meets all the challenges of the mountains. What’s more, it offers enough space for up to eight rescue workers and their equipment.