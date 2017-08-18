Schneider Named a Top Third-Party Logistics Provider by Global Trade Magazine

Schneider has been named to the 2017 list of America’s Leading 3PLs by Global Trade magazine. The list features third-party logistics providers who are impressive in their scope, abilities and value they bring to U.S. shippers.

Global Trade identified the logistics needs that shippers have, with those “needs” becoming the magazine’s categories (such as technology, retail and e-commerce/omni-channel). The editorial team researched the capabilities and reputations of the leading 3PLs in America, identifying the top picks for each category. In this way, the publication reveals 3PLs’ core strengths, providing shippers with clear results for their business necessities.

This year, Global Trade recognized Schneider for demonstrating strong supply chain expertise and ongoing strategic vision. A 3PL needs to be consultative, proactive and drive enterprise business improvements for customers, and that’s exactly what Schneider delivered. With additional offices in both Mexico and Canada, Schneider consistently helps customers streamline their North American operations. Because of the company’s strong presence in the United States, as well as both north and south of the border, the magazine placed Schneider in the NAFTA category.

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Final Mile, LTL, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management and Port Logistics.

A $4 billion company (2016 revenue), Schneider has been delivering superior customer experiences and safely getting it done for over 80 years. For more information about Schneider, visit www.schneider.com