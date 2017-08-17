Mark R. Allen Named FedEx Corp. Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) announced that Mark R. Allen has been named Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary, effective October 1, 2017. Allen, 61, currently based in Europe, serves as Senior Vice President, Legal & International General Counsel at FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. and is responsible for all international legal, regulatory, and security matters. Allen will succeed Christine P. Richards, whose pending retirement was announced July 20, 2017.

“Beginning more than 35 years ago, Mark Allen has progressed through the FedEx ranks and served in leadership roles with responsibility for every international region of the company,” said Frederick W. Smith, FedEx Corp. chairman and chief executive officer. “His leadership and business skills, along with his vast international experience make him an ideal choice to lead our legal, regulatory, governmental affairs, and security groups. With the addition of Mark, our Strategic Management Committee will now include six executives who have spent substantial portions of their careers working in our international regions.”

Allen joined FedEx in 1982, and his many assignments have taken him from Memphis to Toronto, Hong Kong, and Brussels.