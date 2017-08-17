2017 Astronaut Candidates Available for Interviews Before Training

NASA’s newest astronaut candidates, a diverse dozen women and men, will participate in media interviews and a final news conference before training on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

NASA Television will broadcast a conversation between the astronaut candidates and members of the Expedition 52 crew, who currently are working and living aboard the International Space Station, at 12:45 p.m. EDT Tuesday, followed immediately by the news conference.

A limited number of five-minute interviews with individual astronaut candidates are available, in person or by phone. To request an interview or credentials to attend the news conference, U.S. media must contact Johnson’s newsroom by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17.

Media who wish to participate in the news conference by telephone must call Johnson’s newsroom at 281-483-5111 no later than 12:30 p.m. Aug. 22.

NASA’s astronaut candidates are: Kayla Barron (https://goo.gl/DPhEf6), Zena Cardman (https://goo.gl/4CR71X), Raja Chari (https://goo.gl/cG464C), Matthew Dominick (https://goo.gl/dKJFfT), Bob Hines (https://goo.gl/4cBAWM), Warren “Woody” Hoburg (https://goo.gl/DNTrAS), Dr. Jonny Kim (https://goo.gl/eaUjUK), Robb Kulin (https://goo.gl/xdvxTY), Jasmin Moghbeli (https://goo.gl/LYKiBK), Loral O’Hara (https://goo.gl/XkS23H), Dr. Francisco “Frank” Rubio (https://goo.gl/ia3fMP) and Jessica Watkins (https://goo.gl/DLcmx4).

They will be joined in training and at the news conference by Canadian Space Agency astronaut candidates Joshua Kutryk and Jennifer Sidey.

This is the last expected opportunity for interviews with the astronaut candidates until they complete two years of training. Their training will focus on International Space Station systems, spacewalking, robotic operations, T-38 jet operations, and the Russian language. In addition to these skills, the astronaut candidates perfect expeditionary skills such as leadership, followership, team care and communication through activities like survival training and geology treks. They also learn about NASA’s work in other areas, including aeronautics and research.

