Application Opportunities Await with Xerox’s New White Dry Ink

Imagine a snowflake with textured details on a postcard, a book cover with a white horse on a dark stock with vivid hues or an advertisement with white text that pops on a vinyl window cling. These types of specialty enhancements are a reality with Xerox’s new White Dry Ink for the Xerox iGen® 5 Press’ fifth print station.

“This is exciting news for iGen 5 customers,” said Jim Hamilton, group director, Keypoint Intelligence InfoTrends. “This announcement opens up a whole new range of applications. Designers will love the ability to use white on colored and transparent substrates to create promotional items like brochures, business cards, greeting cards and invitations, point-of-purchase signage, direct mail postcards and letters, and book covers. The opportunities also extend to packaging applications like folding cartons.”

According to InfoTrends, digital print enhancement volume is predicted to grow at a 27 percent CAGR from 2015 to 2020, reaching 25 billion pages by 2020 in the U.S. and Western Europe1. With the addition of White Dry Ink to the iGen 5 platform, print providers can apply special spot effects to transform ordinary printed pieces into ones that tout a unique physical look and feel.

Named a 2017 MUST SEE ‘EMS award winner, Xerox’s White Dry Ink features many distinctive advantages including:

The ability to print White Dry Ink only as well as white layers under or over CMYK;

Outstanding brightness and opacity that’s achievable in a single pass of white;

Automated multi-pass mode for up to two layers of white. Additional layers of white can be manually printed for custom applications.

“We have been testing White Dry Ink with our iGen 5 and we see great promise for expanding our offerings to our customers,” said Alan Roberts, senior vice president, Data Communications Management Corp. “White Dry Ink has great applications for printing on black and other stocks and as an underlay to create memorable cards, posters, signage and other marketing collateral.”

White Dry Ink will be on display from Sept. 10-14 at PRINT ’17 in Chicago. Come see where physical meets digital in Xerox booth #1302.

Availability

White Dry Ink will be available for installations on Oct. 2, 2017. Please check with your local sales representative for regional availability.

