Kenny Chapman’s, “In-Home Sales Acceleration” - Free Download Tomorrow (08/21/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Kenny Chapman’s new book, “In-Home Sales Acceleration: How to Create Raving Fans, Increase Sales, and Improve your Online Reputation in 30 Days or Less.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store on August 21st.

“In-Home Sales Acceleration” gives you a simple system for success. This book provides specific ways to deliver the “Ultimate Client Experience,” increase revenue, and keep clients for life. It also includes proprietary methodologies for becoming a better salesperson and creating sustainable income growth. You will finally be able to break through barriers that have been holding you back, take control of your results, and accelerate your sales.

“In-Home Sales Acceleration” by Kenny Chapman will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (08/21/2017 – 08/25/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B073RQ7CWJ

“In-Home Sales Acceleration” has a 4.8-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“Kenny Chapman breaks down the elements of succeeding in home service into a simple, actionable game plan that works - including the all-important mental game. So much of what makes the best-of-the-best succeed revolve around simple, cost-free steps, ranging from clean uniforms to good questions to how to ‘up serve’ rather than upsell. If you run or work in a service business, this book is a gem.” – Richard S. Gallagher

“As someone who is a trainer of home service techs, and a service expert myself, I’ve trained with Kenny, and used his online schools to train many techs. All have gained from the classes and some have excelled. This book explains well the lessons of a lifetime of stepping in front of clients and exceeding their expectations.” – Sean Pullman

About the Author:

Kenny Chapman is an acclaimed authority on helping people discover their true potential. His compelling teachings have inspired individuals worldwide to reshape their lives and organizations, creating lasting change and unparalleled success.

An entrepreneur at heart, Kenny built a highly successful plumbing/HVAC company, Peterson Plumbing, which creates the personal freedom that allows him to travel and pursue other endeavors.