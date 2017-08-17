IoT achievements make smart, sustainable cities a reality

According to the latest Mobility Report around 29 billion connected devices are forecast by 2022, of which around 18 billion will be related to IoT.

The rapid rise of connected things is having profound implications on the way city governments and officials are developing their infrastructure. In Kuwait, for example, the Ministry of Electricity and Water is planning on connecting around 800,000 smart meters in that country that will more efficiently manage energy and water consumption. A consortium, led by Zain Kuwait and which includes Ericsson as the sole technology partner, has been formed to implement what will be one of the largest digital transformation projects in the Middle East.

In another example, Taiwan’s largest telecommunications provider, Chunghwa Telecom, recently announced that it will use a Narrow-band IoT (NB-IoT) system built by Ericsson to trial a range of IoT devices and applications – with potential applications for transport and utilities. NB-IoT is an essential technology that offers significant improvements in areas such as deep indoor coverage, power consumption, device complexity, system capacity and spectrum efficiency.

And in North America, T-Mobile, along with Ericsson and Qualcomm, became the first wireless provider in that region to successfully complete NB-IoT field tests on a live commercial network. T-Mobile plans to use its IoT capabilities for a number of different projects in the Las Vegas area including early flood warnings and fault detection for city residents, smart lighting and environmental monitoring of temperature and humidity.

As the reality of autonomous vehicles in cities rapidly approaches, cloud technology is helping the automotive industry to prepare for the massive amounts of data that connected vehicles will generate. The newly formed Automotive Edge Computing Consortium in Japan, which Ericsson is a part of, will focus on increasing network capacity to accommodate automotive big data through edge computing and more efficient network design.

Connected vehicles, including autonomous public transportation, are estimated to generate data volumes that will reach 10 exabytes per month, approximately 10,000 times greater than today.

