Ingram Micro CEO Recognized as one of IT Channel’s Top 100 Executives

Ingram Micro Inc. announced its CEO Alain Monie has been named to the CRN’s 2017 lists of Top 100 Executives and Top 25 Sales Leaders. The annual Top 100 list recognizes leaders from the technology industry who play an integral role in shaping today’s IT channel, whether by driving huge cultural shifts, creating rich new opportunities, or forging innovative routes to success. The Top 25 Channel Sales Leaders honors those executives who are enabling their company to grow more revenue and increase market share with their partners.

“It’s an honor to be named to CRN’s, a brand of The Channel Company, Top 100 and Top 25 executives lists and have an influential role in the ongoing success of our 30,000 associates and more than 200,000 customers and 1,700 technology providers,” said Monie. “Ingram Micro’s business is growing faster than the market and our continued investments in advanced technologies, cloud, financial services, managed IT and professional services are empowering technology partners to serve as an indispensable business partner.”

Monie has served as Ingram Micro’s CEO since 2012, scaling the company’s global success and disrupting the market with its leadership and competitive gains in and around cloud and advanced technologies. His vision for excellence and greater business value has led to the successful completion of 28 acquisitions worth more than $2 billion in the last five years and extended Ingram Micro’s operations to 52 countries and six continents. Today, Ingram Micro employs more than 30,000 associates worldwide and is regarded as one of the most strategic business partners a technology provider can leverage.

“Today’s IT ecosystem is undergoing major changes, from a disruptive, technological innovation boom to the unprecedented shift to a services-driven market,” said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. “For both technology suppliers and solution providers, navigating these uncertain waters and maintaining a competitive edge requires strong leadership and vision. CRN’s 2017 Top 100 Executives actively embody these qualities, providing the exemplary guidance their companies need to thrive in this new environment and move the IT channel forward.”

The Top 100 Executives list will be featured in the August 2017 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/top100.

More information about Ingram Micro is available at www.ingrammicro.com.

