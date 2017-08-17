Discovery Strikes Major Streaming Deal With Amazon Channels in Germany and Austria

Discovery Communications has struck a streaming deal in Germany and Austria with Amazon that brings Amazon Prime members access to Eurosport’s premium live HD sports content, including exclusive Bundesliga LIVE on Friday nights across Germany. Eurosport goes live on Amazon Channels on August 16th 2017.

In a fantastic deal for sports fans, Amazon Prime members will be able to access all Eurosport’s premium sport events, including Grand Slam Tennis (Australian Open, Roland Garros, US Open), MotoGP and the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018. All sports events will be available live and on demand from the Eurosport Player channel through the new Amazon Channels streaming service in Germany and Austria.

Eurosport Player becomes the new and exclusive home of Friday night football in Germany.

Bundesliga coverage kicks-off on the channel on Friday August 18 with reigning champions, Bayern Munich, who will be chasing a sixth successive title, facing Bayer 04 Leverkusen in the opening game of the season. In addition to the LIVE Friday Night matches, Eurosport Player will stream highlights of all Bundesliga matches as well as a weekly fan-friendly, interactive preview show, THANK GOD IT’S MATCHDAY! (#TGIM!)

Eurosport Player will be available through the Prime Video app on Smart TVs, mobile iOS- and Android powered devices and Fire tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, or by signing up online at amazon.de/channels.

Susanne Aigner-Drews, SVP & General Manager GSA, said: “Discovery is excited to partner with Amazon to bring our premium sport to new and existing fans. As the new home of Bundesliga, Eurosport Player will deliver a more engaging and more accessible experience than ever before. This partnership helps us to deliver the ambition to give fans the opportunity to watch the teams and players they love, live through Amazon Channels.”

This deal comes after the successful launch of Eurosport and Discovery channels on Amazon in the UK earlier this year.

“We are delighted to offer our millions of Prime members in Germany and Austria access to live premium sports, including Bundesliga football on Eurosport Player via Amazon Channels,” says Alex Green, Managing Director of Amazon Channels Europe. “At 4.99 Euros per month, with no long-term commitment and cancellable anytime, Prime members can enjoy Bundesliga matches and other premium sports at exceptional value and in the most flexible and easy way across all of their favorite devices and screens. This is great news for sports fans.”

Eurosport, the number one sports destination in Europe, is showing Bundesliga matches exclusively to fans in Germany for the first time following a new agreement with the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga. The four-year deal gives Eurosport the rights to the regular Friday night primetime, selected Sunday afternoon and top Monday night Bundesliga matches in Germany from 2017/18. Eurosport is also home of the Olympics in Europe from 2018 to 2024.