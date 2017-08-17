Hilton São Paulo Morumbi Unveils Guest Room Makeover With Introduction Of New Room Category

With these three dining options, the São Paulo hotel offers a variety of choices for all tastes and occasions. Credit: Hilton Hotels & Resorts

Hilton São Paulo Morumbi celebrates the completion of a multi-million dollar renovation campaign, with the debut of a new “premium” rooms category - 242 fully upgraded guest rooms offering a new accommodation experience for travelers visiting the exciting metropolis. The extensive plan kicked off in 2016 with a refreshed rooftop swimming pool, updated lobby and Caffè Cino coffee shop, and a brand new restaurant - Armazem Morumbi, completing the gastronomic experience at the hotel along with the well-known Canvas Bar & Restaurante.

Hilton São Paulo Morumbi enlisted Hirsch Bender Associates (HBA), an award-winning architectural and design firm known for creating and transforming spaces, for the renovation. As part of the guest room renewal, HBA created an environment that delivers a worldly, authentic and refreshing feel, inspired by the surrounding city and its complex mix of old and new, urban and natural. Designers chose locally crafted lighting and décor and infused the rooms with a refreshing palette of cool grays and blues, inspired by São Paulo’s sky. Guest room design elements feature a comfortable, residential-style writing desk, a new built-in bench and accent table where guests can dine while enjoying views of the city. Updates to all remaining guest rooms and suites are planned for completion by mid-2018.

“Our renovations to date give us the opportunity to offer guests a new hotel experience, inspired by our city of São Paulo,” said David Ecija, general manager, Hilton São Paulo Morumbi. “We want our guests to experience the city’s wonder at our doorstep, starting with the warm welcome of our new lobby and continued throughout the hotel.”

Since kicking off the project in 2016, Hilton São Paulo Morumbi has completed a lobby renovation, updated its rooftop swimming pool offering stunning views of the Ponte Estaiada, opened a new restaurant Armazem Morumbi, and revamped the Caffè Cino coffee shop, greeting visitors with an inviting atmosphere in the heart of this exiting city. Serving as an introduction to all the hotel has to offer, the lobby design purposely creates a seamless connection with the hotel dining options, providing guests a complete experience upon arrival.

More than a restaurant, Armazem Morumbi is the ideal dining experience with locally sourced, fresh products served in buffet-style stations, with an outdoor terrace offering food festivals and special events. Caffè Cino’s menu offers guests new Grab n’ Go and light meal options including salads, wraps and sandwiches.

These two restaurants complete the culinary experience at Hilton São Paulo Morumbi, along with the award-winning Canvas Bar & Restaurante, which serves Italian gastronomy with Brazilian flavors, created with locally sourced and fresh products. With these three dining options, the São Paulo hotel offers a variety of choices for all tastes and occasions.

The new premium rooms are available with rates starting at R$339,00 (approximately $108 USD) and can be booked on www.saopaulomorumbi.hilton.com. For further information regarding Hilton, visit news.Hilton.com.