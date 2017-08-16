Datavail Named to 2017 Inc. 5000 List of the Fastest Growing Private Companies

“It’s an honor to be part of this prestigious list for the sixth year in a row,” said Mark Perlstein, President and CEO of Datavail. We’ve had exciting growth with four acquisitions in the past year, allowing us to go to market more effectively and do more and more for our customers.”

BROOMFIELD, COLO. – Aug. 16, 2017 – For the sixth consecutive year, Datavail, a leading provider of managed services for applications, business intelligence, and databases, has made the 2017 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America. Datavail was ranked 4,223, with a three-year growth of 63 percent on this year’s list. Only a fraction of companies make the list more than once, with only four percent of companies making the list six times.

In its 36th year, the Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment— its independent small and midsized businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.

“It’s an honor to be part of this prestigious list for the sixth year in a row,” said Mark Perlstein, President and CEO of Datavail. We’ve had exciting growth with four acquisitions in the past year, allowing us to go to market more effectively and do more and more for our customers.”

In July, 2016, Datavail acquired Art of BI, an Oracle analytics consulting company focused on OBIEE and Hyperion. In 2017, Datavail acquired three companies, Navantis, a Microsoft Premier Partner based in Toronto, Canada; AdvancedEPM Consulting, an Oracle Platinum Partner focused on Oracle Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) solutions; and Accelatis, an application performance management software company.

The 2017 Inc. 5000, unveiled online at Inc.com and with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc. (available on newsstands August 16) is the most competitive crop in the list’s history. The average company on the list achieved a mind-boggling three-year average growth of 481%. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue is $206 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Datavail

Datavail provides a broad range of services in support of databases, analytics, and applications and specializes in Oracle, Oracle E-Business Suite, OBIEE and OBIA, Hyperion, Microsoft SQL Server, MySQL, MongoDB, DB2 and SharePoint. Datavail is a leading provider of data integration and database administration services in North America, offering 24×7 managed database, applications, and BI/DW services, design, architecture, and consulting.

With more than 850 employees on payroll and core operations in four countries, Datavail offers deep technical expertise in a flexible, agile engagement model that focuses on customer success. Founded in 2007, Datavail is based in Broomfield, Colorado and supports enterprise clients located worldwide. For more information, visit www.datavail.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2017 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2013 to 2016. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2013. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2016. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2013 is $100,000; the minimum for 2016 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.



About Inc. Media:

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today’s innovative company builders. Winner of the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 18,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.



The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list of the nation’s most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates their remarkable achievements. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.



For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.



For more information contact:

Inc. Media

Drew Kerr

212-849-8250

drew@four-corners.com

