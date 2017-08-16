IHG signs two new properties in Dubai Business Bay

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG®), one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has announced the signing two new properties in Dubai: Crowne Plaza® Dubai Business Bay and InterContinental Residence Suites Dubai Business Bay. Both properties are in partnership with API Hotels & Resorts, and their location in Dubai’s Business Bay area, the planned business capital of the region, is in line with IHG’s strategy to grow these brands in emerging business epicentres.

Expected to open in 2019, Crowne Plaza® Dubai Business Bay will be situated on the Business Bay Canal, near the Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Mall, as well as other developing commercial and residential communities. With 290 rooms and suites, the hotel will offer guests all day dining options, as well as a gym and an outdoor infinity pool. As a major draw for business bookers and travellers, Crowne Plaza Dubai Business Bay will include a ballroom as well as several meeting rooms to host conferences and events.

The InterContinental Residence Suites Dubai Business Bay will be situated on the Business Bay canal extension of the Dubai Creek, across from the Crowne Plaza Dubai Business Bay. The area, currently under development as part of Marasi Business Bay, is an ideal location set to become one of Dubai’s most iconic areas featuring the region’s first purpose-built yachting destination, floating restaurants and cafes across 5 marinas, over 1250 berths, onshore boutiques and entertainment facilities. This waterfront property will serve as an ideal residence for those seeking a home in the heart of Dubai’s luxury lifestyle hub, in close proximity to business areas such as Dubai International Financial Centre and Business Bay’s commercial centres. It will offer 30 studios, 60 one bedroom, 60 two bedroom, and 10 three bedroom suites.

Pascal Gauvin, Chief Operating Officer, India, Middle East & Africa, IHG, commented:“In the Middle East, we are currently engaged in the strategic expansion of the Crowne Plaza brand, as well as growing the footprint of our InterContinental Residence Suites. In support of these goals, we are delighted to be working with API Hotels & Resorts, an eminent partner with a proven track record in high quality hotel developments across the UAE.”

He continued, “Crowne Plaza is all about making business travel work and ensuring our guests have the most productive stay while they’re on the road. InterContinental Residence Suites endeavours to provide both short- and long-term residents with a measure of luxury and location second to none. Dubai continues to be one of the strongest business and leisure destinations in the region and given that Business Bay’s is positioned as one of the city’s most centrally located commercial and lifestyle hubs, it is the perfect location for both these properties.”

Mr. Jassim Al Ali, CEO of API Hotels & Resorts, added: “In order to maximize further growth opportunities in the Middle East, we believe that we need to add a global operator with an internationally recognized brand to our portfolio and IHG, as a market leader with over 5,000 hotels worldwide fits this profile perfectly. Furthermore, both InterContinental® and Crowne Plaza® have established reputations around the world, and we’re excited to be adding these iconic names to our portfolio here in Dubai. This is a growing market for hotel development; particularly for business and luxury brands. We’re looking forward to providing career-focused business travellers and luxury seeking residents with the finest service across two world-class properties.”