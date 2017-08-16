RCI Welcomes 74 Newly Affiliated Properties to its Global Exchange Network

RCI, the global leader in vacation exchange and part of the Wyndham Worldwide family of brands (NYSE: WYN), added 74 new properties to its affiliate exchange network during the first half of 2017. The new affiliations include resorts in Africa, Asia, Europe, India, Latin America, the Caribbean and North America.

“We are excited to welcome these new properties to the RCI® global exchange network,” said Gordon Gurnik, president, RCI. “With the addition of these great resorts across sought-after destinations across the globe, we continue to bolster both the number and quality of vacation choices we are able to offer our 3.8 million subscribing members.”

In Latin America and the Caribbean, RCI added more than 30 affiliated properties, like the Sunscape Splash Montego Bay by Unlimited Vacation Club in Montego Bay, Jamaica. Great for a fun-filled getaway made for the whole family, this all-inclusive resort offers travelers access to powdery beaches and features like waterslides, a pirate ship and a lazy river. Parents and kids should enjoy The Explorer’s Club, which provides daily programs and supervised fun for young children, and the Core Zone Teen’s Club that has special activities and events for teens.

Additionally, RCI subscribing members now have the option to visit Sea Point, South Africa, Africa, with a stay at the Bantry Bay International Resort. Located a short distance from Cape Town, these apartments were built against the beautiful backdrop of the sheltered rock-face of the Atlantic Ocean. From each room’s balcony, you can enjoy the seemingly endless sea views and listen to the waves hitting the shoreline below.

RCI also saw growth in India with The Ananta Udaipur in Udaipur, Rajasthan, India. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Aravalli Hills, the resort is spread across 75 acres of lush greenery, creating a fairy tale-like experience. Contemporary villas and gorgeous amenities coupled with the surrounding picturesque façade offer families a relaxing, luxury experience the area known as the “city of lakes.”

In Paphos, Cyprus, the affiliated network welcomed the Royal Blue Hotel and Spa Paphos for subscribing members to enjoy. Situated 700-feet above the coastline, the resort offers panoramic views of Paphos and the surrounding shore. On top of these gorgeous views, world class amenities include four outdoor swimming pools in a lavish garden and an indoor heated swimming pool. Guests are welcome to take a stroll to the on-site restaurant to get a taste of the local Cypriot cuisine.

