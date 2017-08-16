Samsung Electronics Introduces New Portable SSD T5 – The Latest Evolution in Fast, Reliable Storage

Samsung Electronics today announced the introduction of the Samsung Portable SSD T5 – the newest portable solid state drive (PSSD) that raises the bar for the performance of external memory products. The T5, built with Samsung’s latest 64-layer V-NAND technology, delivers industry-leading transfer speeds with encrypted data security in a compact and durable design, making it easier than ever for consumers to access their most valuable data anywhere, at any time.

“Samsung has been pushing the envelope of what is possible in portable storage and solid state drives for years, and the Portable SSD T5 continues our legacy of leadership and innovation,” said Un-Soo Kim, Senior Vice President of Brand Product Marketing, Memory Business at Samsung Electronics. “We are confident that the T5 will exceed consumers’ expectations for external storage by offering faster speeds and a solid design that is lightweight and conveniently pocket-sized. It is the ideal portable storage product for consumers and professionals who are in search of a fast, durable and secure device.”

Delivering stunning speeds of up to 540 MB/s1 – up to 4.9 times faster2 than external HDD products – the new T5 is designed especially for content creators, business and IT professionals as well as mainstream consumers to give instant, easy access to data. Also, the T5 is smaller than an average business card at 74 x 57.3 x 10.5 millimeters (3.0 x 2.3 x 0.4 inches) and incredibly lightweight at a mere 51 grams, comfortably fitting in the palm of your hand. The aluminum exterior comes in two distinct metal finishes – Deep Black (1TB and 2TB models) and Alluring Blue (250GB and 500GB models).

With no moving parts and a shock-resistant internal frame, the T5 offers users peace of mind as it can withstand accidental drops of up to 2 meters (6.6 feet)3. The Samsung Portable SSD Software4 for PCs and Macs based on the AES 256-bit hardware data encryption makes it easy to configure security settings and receive the latest firmware and software updates. A mobile app5 is also available for Android smartphones and tablets for even further convenience. In addition, the T5 includes two connection cables – USB-C to C and USB-C to A – for enhanced compatibility across numerous devices.6

The T5 comes with a three-year limited warranty and will be available globally Aug. 15 with a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) starting at $129.99 for the 250GB model. For more information, please visit www.samsung.com/T5.

Category: Samsung Portable SSD T5

Capacity: 2TB/1TB (Deep Black), 500GB/250GB7 (Alluring Blue)

Interface: USB 3.1 (Gen 2, 10Gbps) backwards compatibility

Dimensions (LxWxH): 74 x 57.3 x 10.5 mm (3.0 x 2.3 x 0.4 inches)

Weight: 51 grams (1.8 oz)8

Transfer Speed: Up to 540 MB/s

UASP Mode: Supported

Encryption: AES 256-bit hardware data encryption

Security: Samsung Portable SSD Software9

Certifications: CE, BSMI, KC, VCCI, C-tick, FCC, IC, UL, TUV, CB

RoHS Compliance: RoHS2

Warranty: Three Year Limited Warranty10

-------

1Performance may vary depending on host configuration. To reach maximum transfer speeds of 540 MB/s, the host device and connection cables must support USB 3.1 Gen 2 and UASP mode must be enabled.

2Based on internal test results compared to an external HDD 500GB. Test system configuration: Asus® Strix Z270E Gaming motherboard, Intel® Core™ i5-7600 @3.5 GHz, DDR4 1066 MHz 4 GB, OS-Windows® 10 x64, Performance measurements based on CrystalDiskMark 5.2.1.

3The internal free fall shock test was conducted under controlled conditions.

4Software requires Windows 7, Mac OS X 10.9 (Mavericks), Android 4.4 (KitKat), or higher. Older versions of the Windows, Mac, and Android operating systems may not be supported. Firmware update requires PC or Mac connection.

5Android app available on Google Play.

6Compatibility with host devices may vary. Some operating systems may require T5 reformatting. Please find the compatible devices list on www.samsung.com/portable-ssd.

71 GB=1,000,000,000 bytes, 1 TB=1,000,000,000,000 bytes. Lower capacity may be demonstrated by your computer due to its use of a different measurement standard.

8Exact weight of product may vary by capacity.

9Software requires Windows 7, Mac OS X 10.9 (Mavericks), Android 4.4 (KitKat), or higher. Older versions of Windows, Mac and Android operating systems may not be supported. Firmware update requires PC or Mac connection. Available on Google Play.

10Samsung Electronics shall not be liable for any loss, including but not limited to loss of data or other information contained on Samsung Electronics product or loss of profit or revenue which may be incurred by user. For more information on the warranty, please visit www.samsung.com/portable-ssd.