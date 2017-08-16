Applegate® Introduces Its First Sugar-Free Bacon

Applegate, the nation’s leading natural and organic meat brand, continues to deliver clean, crave-able food options with the launch of Applegate Naturals® No Sugar Bacon. This humanely raised bacon will satisfy sugar conscious consumers seeking a bacon that doesn’t list sugar as an ingredient, but maintains a hickory smoke flavor bacon lovers yearn for.

“With a growing demand for sugar-free options, we’re excited to deliver a bacon that supports the needs of those looking to reduce their sugar intake, while upholding Applegate values- making products with humanely raised meats and simple ingredients,” said Nicole Glenn, Applegate vice president of marketing. “Providing worry-free meats people want to eat is vital to us and this new bacon is a product we’re proud to offer.”

A recent survey found 65 percent of adults want to cut down or completely avoid sugar in their diet and revealed sugar as the top item consumers are trying to avoid. With half of its products falling under the sugar-free category, Applegate offers a robust selection of meats and cheeses that fulfills the criteria of sugar-free, in addition to the brand’s standards of no antibiotics ever, no artificial ingredients, and no chemical nitrites or nitrates.

Applegate Naturals® No Sugar Bacon will be available at select retailers, such as Fresh Market and Hy-Vee, August 2017, with a suggested retail price of $5.49 per package. In addition to being sugar-free, Applegate Naturals® No Sugar Bacon is gluten free, casein free, and humanely raised.