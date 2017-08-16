Carlsberg Group celebrates 170 years in 170 hours

To mark the last 170 years and toast to the future, we are inviting our friends for 170 hours of unique celebration in Copenhagen with a series of fantastic events during August 21-27.

Historical Carlsberg landmarks will open their doors for 170 hours. People can experience how the last 170 years have influenced the face of the brewing industry, the city of Copenhagen and how the Carlsberg Group envisions shaping tomorrow’s art of brewing.

Not in Copenhagen? No problem. Click here to experience many of Carlsberg’s contributions by flying two drones over Carlsberg’s old brewery and horse stable in Copenhagen, through the beautiful collections of the New Carlsberg Glyptotek, past The Little Mermaid statue, which was donated by Carl Jacobsen and up to Frederiksborg Castle, which our Founder J.C. Jacobsen rebuilt.