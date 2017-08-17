Strikedeck Opens New European Data Center to Support Global Expansion

Strikedeck, the leading Customer Success Automation (CSA) provider, announced today that its new data center, based out of Dublin, Ireland, is fully operational. The announcement follows Strikedeck’s rapid expansion into Europe, Asia and Latin America.

“This new data center is proof of Strikedeck’s commitment to its customers,” said Jordan Koene Vice President at Searchmetrics, Inc. “Strikedeck has already distinguished itself in the market with its best-in-class product, rapid product innovation, swift time-to-value, extreme responsiveness, and an ironclad commitment to the success of its customers. We look forward to being a part of their relentless march forward.”

Strikedeck’s powerful Customer Success platform enables companies to deliver outstanding customer experiences by using a combination of data science, best practices, and focused outreach to customers at the right moment. It is built from the ground up to work seamlessly with other systems in the customer’s environment, and create a holistic view of customer and transactional data that spans the relationship over time. Its advanced algorithms help predict churn, present a view of overall customer satisfaction, and identify those moments of truth in which proactive outreach can delight a customer. Its repository of best practices, playbooks, and triggers help companies rapidly ramp up their Customer Success efforts and make the most of the resources available to them.

“We are seeing tremendous demand for Customer Success solutions from global companies in Europe and beyond,” said Shabd Vaid, CTO of Strikedeck. “With this new data center, we can guarantee data sovereignty, minimize latencies, and improve our responsiveness to customer requests. It sets us up very well for continued success in Europe and beyond.”



About Strikedeck

Strikedeck is a Customer Success platform that helps businesses deliver outstanding customer experiences while maximizing the value of their customer relationships. Founded by industry veterans with a proven track record in marketing automation, Strikedeck has enabled innovative customer-focused companies to optimize the deployment of precious resources to reduce churn, grow revenue, and maximize customer lifetime value. For more information, see http://www.strikedeck.com.