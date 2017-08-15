For Christian Author, Saying “Thank You” Makes a Difference

Ralph Mosgrove’s wife Elsie, a social worker, suffered a fall a few years ago, which rendered her disabled. The accident forced her to use a mobility device, which she could not even operate on her own. While moving on with their lives, they experienced acts of kindness from people they encountered, which later drove Pastor Ralph to reflect on every moment he had said “thank you.”



The good pastor published a book titled “Saying Thanks and Beyond: Is Saying Thank You Enough?” (Archway Publishing, 2017) that contains his thoughts on gratitude. Pastor Ralph wants to demonstrate gratitude beyond its definition. He believes saying “thank you” is more than just performing a habit or custom – it’s about “imparting grace and kindness” to persons who perform acts of kindness.



“Thank you” and other affirmations of gratitude are positive words, Pastor Ralph explains in “Saying Thanks and Beyond,” and they generate a positive ripple effect. Saying “thank you” to a person will not only make them fell glad, but also inspire them to pay it forward and do more acts of kindness.



Pastor Ralph encourages his readers to express their gratitude whenever they can. Gratitude begets gratitude. By saying “thank you” for every gift received, one could find genuine growth as a human being.



Pastor Ralph’s “Saying Thanks and Beyond: Is Saying Thank You Enough?” makes a great read for people who wishes to explore each one’s unique goodness. This book is available at Amazon and Archway Publishing.





“Saying Thanks and Beyond: Is Saying Thank You Enough?”

Written by Ralph Mosgrove

Published by Archway Publishing

Published date: March 30, 2017

Paperback price: $9.97



About the Author



Ralph Mosgrove, widowed in 2015, is a retired Navy Veteran, Pastor and Educator. Employed in human relations, counseling and a musician, he is a father and grandfather. Ralph lives in St. Petersburg, FL. This is his debut book.