BP begins production from Juniper project in Trinidad

Juniper is the fifth BP Upstream major project, and second in Trinidad, to start-up in 2017.

BP Trinidad and Tobago (BPTT) today announced first gas from the Juniper development, the fifth of BP’s seven Upstream major project start-ups planned for 2017. Juniper has begun production on schedule and under budget.

The project is expected to boost BPTT’s gas production capacity by an estimated 590 million standard cubic feet a day (mmscfd).

With an investment of approximately US$2 billion, Juniper is BP’s first subsea field development in Trinidad. It produces gas from the Corallita and Lantana fields via the new Juniper platform, 80 kilometres (50 miles) off the south-east coast of Trinidad in water approximately 110 metres deep. The gas then flows to the Mahogany B hub via a new ten-kilometre flowline that was installed in 2016.

Bernard Looney, chief executive of BP’s Upstream business, said: “Delivered on schedule and under budget, Juniper is a major milestone in BP’s more than 50 years of investment in Trinidad and Tobago. It is the largest new project brought into production in Trinidad for several years and the second major project we have started here this year. Together they represent a significant portion of the new production capacity we expect to bring online in 2017.”

Another major project in Trinidad, the Trinidad Onshore Compression project, began operations in April. In June BPTT announced that it had sanctioned development of the Angelin gas field, which is expected to start production in late 2019. BPTT also announced two gas discoveries which may support future developments offshore Trinidad.

“The safe start-up of production from Juniper is a proud moment for BPTT, and further demonstrates our commitment to helping improve production capacity for Trinidad and Tobago,” said Norman Christie, BPTT’s regional president. “We thank the Government, our contractors and the hundreds of team members across the globe that worked to safely bring Juniper on to production.”

Juniper is BPTT’s 14th offshore platform in Trinidad and its sixth to be constructed at the fabrication yard in La Brea, Trinidad.

More information on the seven Upstream major projects that BP expects to start-up in 2017 can be found at: www.bp.com/7in2017

Drilling of Juniper’s five subsea wells was completed in 2016 by the Diamond Ocean Victory semi-submersible drilling rig.

The engineering, procurement, installation, and commissioning (EPIC) contractor on the project was TechnipFMC.

The Juniper platform’s topsides were fabricated at the TOFCO fabrication yard in La Brea, Trinidad. The topsides weigh about 4,600 tonnes and are 45 metres high.

The platform’s jacket and piles were fabricated at Gulf Marine Fabricators in Aransas Pass, Texas, and sailed to Trinidad in December 2016. The jacket weighs roughly 4,700 tonnes and is almost 120 metres tall.

The jacket and topsides were installed at the Juniper offshore site in January 2017.

BPTT operates in 904,000 acres off Trinidad’s east coast. BPTT now has 14 offshore platforms and two onshore processing facilities.

-------

Cautionary statement

In order to utilize the ‘safe harbor’ provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the ‘PSLRA’), BP is providing the following cautionary statement. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning BP’s plans and expectations with respect to major Upstream project start-ups in 2017; expectations that the Juniper project will boost BPTT’s gas production capacity by 590 million standard cubic feet a day; plans and expectations that the Angelin gas field will start production in late 2019; and plans and expectations with respect to future developments offshore Trinidad. Actual results may differ from those expressed in such statements, depending on a variety of factors including changes in public expectations and other changes to business conditions; the timing, quantum and nature of divestments; the receipt of relevant third-party and/or regulatory approvals; future levels of industry product supply; demand and pricing; OPEC quota restrictions; PSA effects; operational problems; regulatory or legal actions; economic and financial conditions generally or in various countries and regions; political stability and economic growth in relevant areas of the world; changes in laws and governmental regulations; exchange rate fluctuations; development and use of new technology; the success or otherwise of partnering; the actions of competitors, trading partners and others; natural disasters and adverse weather conditions; wars and acts of terrorism, cyber-attacks or sabotage; and other factors discussed under “Principal risks and uncertainties” in the results announcement for the period ended 30 June 2017 and “Risk factors” in our Annual Report and Form 20-F 2016.

This document contains references to non-proved resources and production outlooks based on non-proved resources that the SEC’s rules prohibit us from including in our filings with the SEC. U.S. investors are urged to consider closely the disclosures in our Form 20-F, SEC File No. 1-06262. This form is available on our website at www.bp.com. You can also obtain this form from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or by logging on to their website at www.sec.gov.